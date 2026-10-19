Speeding Truck Kills 4 Taking Selfies On Overbridge

A tragic road accident in Varanasi claimed four lives and left three seriously injured on Monday morning after a speeding truck collided with an SUV whose occupants were taking selfies on an overbridge.

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Key Points Four people died and three were seriously injured in a road accident on Monday morning in Varanasi.

The incident occurred when a group of friends stopped their SUV on an overbridge to take selfies.

A speeding truck rammed into their vehicle and ran over the youths standing nearby.

Police identified three of the deceased as Aman Yadav, Golu Yadav, and Alok Mishra, with the fourth victim's identity pending.

Two injured individuals, Kanhaiya Yadav and Nikhil Kumar, are in critical condition.

Four people were killed and three seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into their SUV while they were taking selfies on an overbridge here on Monday morning, police said.

Tragic Accident Details Emerge

The group of friends, residents of Shivpuri, Varanasi, was returning from the Vindhyachal temple in Mirzapur. On their way, they stopped their Scorpio on the overbridge near Rupapur on the Prayagraj-Varanasi highway to click selfies, according to police.

A speeding truck coming from the Prayagraj side rammed into the SUV from behind and ran over the youths standing nearby, they said.

Police said they rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched a rescue operation. Those trapped in the vehicle were brought out with the help of a gas cutter. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Aman Yadav, Golu Yadav and Alok Mishra. The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Two of the injured, Kanhaiya Yadav and Nikhil Kumar, are in critical condition. Efforts are being made to identify the third injured person, they said.