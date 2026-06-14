J&K Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, successfully apprehending four alleged drug peddlers and seizing substantial amounts of heroin across Reasi, Jammu, and Kathua districts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested across Reasi, Jammu, and Kathua districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police seized varying quantities of heroin from the arrested individuals, including 21 grams from Liyaqat Ali and 15.16 grams from Momin Mansoor.

One accused, Liyaqat Ali, is a repeat offender, previously booked in a similar case in 2024.

Pankaj Singh was arrested with four grams of heroin and Rs 15,000 cash in Kathua district.

All four individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, with further investigations underway.

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with heroin at separate places in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Jammu and Kathua districts, police said on Sunday.

Police Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

Liyaqat Ali of Chak Bhagtha and Sagar Gill of Christian colony were arrested during checking near their houses in Reasi district, a police spokesperson said. He said while 21 grams of heroin was recovered from Ali, 5.5 grams of heroin was seized from the possession of Gill.

Ali is a repeat offender as he was earlier booked in a similar case in 2024, indicating his continued involvement in illegal drug-related activities, the spokesperson said.

Momin Mansoor, who was riding a two-wheeler, was arrested after 15.16 grams of heroin was recovered from him during checking near Sidhra in Jammu, he said.

Another drug peddler Pankaj Singh was arrested along with four grams of heroin and Rs 15,000 at Padyari near expressway area in Nagri-Parole in Kathua district, the spokesman said.

He said all the four arrested persons were booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act and further investigation is on to nab their associates.