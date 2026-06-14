HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » J&K Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin

J&K Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 19:32 IST

x

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, successfully apprehending four alleged drug peddlers and seizing substantial amounts of heroin across Reasi, Jammu, and Kathua districts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested across Reasi, Jammu, and Kathua districts in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Police seized varying quantities of heroin from the arrested individuals, including 21 grams from Liyaqat Ali and 15.16 grams from Momin Mansoor.
  • One accused, Liyaqat Ali, is a repeat offender, previously booked in a similar case in 2024.
  • Pankaj Singh was arrested with four grams of heroin and Rs 15,000 cash in Kathua district.
  • All four individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, with further investigations underway.

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with heroin at separate places in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Jammu and Kathua districts, police said on Sunday.

Police Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

Liyaqat Ali of Chak Bhagtha and Sagar Gill of Christian colony were arrested during checking near their houses in Reasi district, a police spokesperson said. He said while 21 grams of heroin was recovered from Ali, 5.5 grams of heroin was seized from the possession of Gill.

 

Ali is a repeat offender as he was earlier booked in a similar case in 2024, indicating his continued involvement in illegal drug-related activities, the spokesperson said.

Momin Mansoor, who was riding a two-wheeler, was arrested after 15.16 grams of heroin was recovered from him during checking near Sidhra in Jammu, he said.

Another drug peddler Pankaj Singh was arrested along with four grams of heroin and Rs 15,000 at Padyari near expressway area in Nagri-Parole in Kathua district, the spokesman said.

He said all the four arrested persons were booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act and further investigation is on to nab their associates.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

J&K Police Nab Four Alleged Drug Dealers in Udhampur
J&K Police Nab Four Alleged Drug Dealers in Udhampur
J&K Police Arrest Three Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin
How J&K Police Are Using PIT-NDPS Act Against Drug Peddlers
Three Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested in J&K
Eleven Arrested in J&K Drug Busts: Heroin Seized
Eleven Arrested in J&K Drug Busts: Heroin Seized

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara0:47

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia...

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look1:05

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for Iconic Photo Op0:54

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO