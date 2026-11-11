Major Drug Haul In Kashmir: Four Peddlers Arrested With Over 20 Kg Contraband

Police in the Kashmir Valley have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, leading to the arrest of four alleged peddlers and the seizure of over 20 kg of contraband in multiple operations across Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla.

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Key Points Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate cases across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

Police recovered over 20 kg of contraband, including Bhung Bhosa and charas, during naka checking operations.

Arrests were made in Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla districts, leading to the apprehension of Tawfeeq Ahmad Rather, Mudasir Ahmad Katari, and Sajid Ahmad Mir.

Specific seizures included 13.30 kg of Bhung Bhosa in Anantnag and 7.69 kg of charas powder-like substance in Baramulla.

Four alleged drug peddlers have been arrested with over 20 kg of contraband in separate cases in the Kashmir Valley, police said on Wednesday.

Major Contraband Seizures Across Districts

The arrests were made during naka checking operations in Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, a police spokesperson said.

In Anantnag, a police party from the Pahalgam police station intercepted a person, Tawfeeq Ahmad Rather, at Yanner. During a search, 13.30 kg of Bhung Bhosa (crushed stems and stalks of cannabis plant) was recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

He said a police party from the Aishmuqam police station intercepted a suspicious person at a checkpoint at the Hapatnar-Nagbal crossing. During a search, approximately 6 grams of charas was recovered from his possession.

"In Shopian, during naka checking at Padha Behak Shalidar Keller, a police party from Keller police station apprehended a suspicious person. During the search, 742 grams of charas powder-like substance was recovered from his possession," he said.

The accused has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Katari, he added.

In Baramulla, police apprehended a drug peddler, Sajid Ahmad Mir, and recovered 7.69 kg of charas powder-like substance from his possession during naka checking at Janwani Pora, Pattan, the spokesperson said.