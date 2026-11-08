J&K Police Arrests Four Drug Peddlers, Seizes Heroin And Charas

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, leading to the arrest of four alleged peddlers and the seizure of heroin and charas in Anantnag and Kupwara districts on Sunday.

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Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested four alleged drug peddlers on Sunday in Anantnag and Kupwara districts.

Heroin and charas were recovered from the arrested individuals during naka checking operations.

In Anantnag, Ubaid Ahmed Khan and Yawar Sultan were arrested with 14 grams of heroin.

Waseem Bashir Bhat was apprehended with 6.15 grams of charas at Sangam Chowk.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was arrested in Handwara (Kupwara) with a charas-like substance.

Police on Sunday arrested four alleged drug peddlers in Anantnag and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered heroin and charas from their possession, officials said.

"Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking, J&K Police arrested four drug peddlers in Anantnag and Handwara (Kupwara) and recovered contraband substances from their possession," a police spokesperson said.

Anantnag Drug Busts

A police team from Mattan police station intercepted a motorcycle during naka checking at Gopalpora Crossing in Anantnag and recovered 14 grams of heroin from its rider and pillion, the spokesperson said.

The two men were arrested and identified as Ubaid Ahmed Khan and Yawar Sultan, he said.

A case under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Mattan police station and an investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.

In another incident, a police team from Sangam police post intercepted a vehicle travelling from Jammu towards Srinagar during naka checking at Sangam Chowk, he said.

The vehicle was being driven by Waseem Bashir Bhat, a resident of Lal Chowk in Srinagar. During a search, 6.15 grams of charas was recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

Kupwara Seizures And Arrests

In Handwara, police apprehended a man during naka checking at Champora Crossing, under the jurisdiction of Vilgam police station, and recovered a charas-like substance from him.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, the spokesperson said.

An FIR under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Vilgam police station. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway to ascertain the forward and backward linkages of the case, he added.