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J&K Police Intensify Anti-Narcotics Drive, Four Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 17:04 IST

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Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their anti-narcotics drive, successfully apprehending four alleged drug peddlers in Anantnag and Sopore and seizing significant quantities of charas and psychotropic substances.

Key Points

  • J&K Police arrested four alleged drug peddlers in Anantnag and Sopore districts.
  • Contraband substances, including 113 grams of charas and psychotropic drugs, were recovered from their possession.
  • The arrests are part of the police's continued crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.
  • Cases have been registered against the accused individuals, who include Zahid Ali Dar, Arsalan Nabi Zargar, Waseem Nabi Wani, and Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh.

Police on Sunday arrested four alleged drug peddlers in Anantnag and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"J&K Police continued its crackdown against drug trafficking with successful anti-narcotics operations in Anantnag and Sopore, leading to the arrest of four drug peddlers and the recovery of contraband substances," a police spokesperson said.

 

Police Operations Lead To Seizures

In Anantnag, a police party from Bijbehara Police Station apprehended Zahid Ali Dar during routine checking. "During search, police recovered 113 grams of charas sticks from his possession," the spokesperson said.

He said in Sopore, police apprehended three drug peddlers during patrolling on the Model Town Brath Link Road in Bus Stand Police Post. Police recovered psychotropic substances from their possession.

The contraband was seized in accordance with due legal procedure, the spokesman said. He said the arrested men are Arsalan Nabi Zargar, Waseem Nabi Wani and Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh. Police have registered cases.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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