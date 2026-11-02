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Anantnag Mosque Vandalism: Four Detained, Police Urge Calm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 12:52 IST 2 Minutes Read

Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained four individuals in Anantnag following an alleged mosque vandalism incident on Sunday, urging the public to maintain calm and avoid communalising the situation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four persons have been detained by police in Anantnag district for allegedly vandalising a mosque.
  • Officials cautioned against giving a "communal colour to the incident" and advised against sharing unverified information.
  • Miscreants allegedly hurled stones at a mosque at Pehroo in Sherbagh area on Sunday evening during Isha prayers.
  • The altercation reportedly stemmed from offering prayers in a house converted into a place of worship, resulting in minor damage.
  • Police registered a case and detained the four individuals for questioning.

Police have detained four persons for allegedly vandalising a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, with officials cautioning against giving a "communal colour to the incident" and advising people not to share unverified information.

A group of miscreants allegedly hurled stones at a mosque at Pehroo in Sherbagh area on Sunday evening while some people were offering prayers inside, officials said.

 

"An altercation took place over offering of prayers in a house converted into a place of worship. Some miscreants pelted stones during Isha (evening) prayers, resulting in minor damage. Police immediately reached the spot and the situation was brought under control," an official said on Monday.

Police have registered a case and detained four persons for questioning, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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