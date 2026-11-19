Pune police have made significant arrests and seizures, recovering country-made pistols, live cartridges, and other valuables worth over Rs 4 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal firearms.

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Key Points Pune police seized four country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges on Thursday.

Items worth Rs 4.18 lakh were recovered, including firearms, ammunition, cash, motorcycles, and mobile phones.

Three individuals, Akash More, Manish Fernandes, and Chandreshwar Malleshi Chari, were arrested, and a juvenile was detained.

The arrests were made on November 16 in the Kesnand area following a tip-off.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act.

Four country-made pistols, 15 live cartridges and other items worth Rs 4.18 lakh were seized in Pune, leading to the arrest of three persons and detention of a juvenile, a police official said on Thursday.

Details Of The Operation And Arrests

The action was taken on November 16 in Kesnand area on a tip-off that three to four persons carrying firearms were waiting with two motorcycles on the road leading from Jogeshwari palace towards Jogeshwari hill, the Wagholi police station official said.

Akash More (21), a resident of Vadgaonsheri here, Manish Fernandes (26) and Chandreshwar Malleshi Chari (21), both residents of Chandor in Goa's Madgaon, were arrested, while a juvenile has been detained, he said.

Seized Items And Legal Charges

"The seized items include four country-made pistols worth Rs 1.8 lakh, 15 live cartridges worth Rs 7,500, cash of Rs 20,000, two motorcycles worth Rs 1.7 lakh and four mobile phones worth Rs 40,000, taking the total value of the seizure to Rs 4,18,500," the official said.

The accused have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, he added.