The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Jammu has filed a chargesheet against four individuals involved in a Rs 1.41 crore investment fraud, highlighting the risks of unregistered trading firms promising unrealistic returns.

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Key Points The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against four accused in a Rs 1.41 crore investment fraud case.

The accused allegedly duped multiple investors, including complainants Sumit Sharma and Sunny Sudan, of Rs 1,41,71,700 by promising lucrative returns through Messrs Micro Dollar Associates.

The investigation revealed that the firm was neither legally registered nor authorised by the Registrar of Companies and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to conduct financial activities.

Accused leveraged their positions at a bank, forged bank documents, and diverted the proceeds of crime for personal gains, such as purchasing gold jewellery and construction materials.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against four accused in a Rs 1.41 crore investment fraud case involving a purported currency and offshore trading firm, an official said.

Details Of The Fraud Case

The chargesheet against Ashwani Kumar Bhat, Neelam Bhat, Yashpal Sharma and Anuradha Sharma has been presented before the Court of the Electricity Magistrate, Jammu, in connection with an FIR registered in 2022 under various relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the RBI Act, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said.

He said the case originated from a written complaint lodged by Sumit Sharma and his brother Sunny Sudan alleging that the accused persons duped them of Rs 36 lakhs on the pretext of lucrative returns through the trading firm, Messrs Micro Dollar Associates.

The investigation, conducted by Inspector Taranjeet Singh, revealed that the accused defrauded multiple investors, including the complainants, of a total amount of Rs 1,41,71,700, the spokesman said.

To lure victims, the accused leveraged the positions of Neelam and Yashpal, working at a bank in Jammu, promising to double investments within a short span alongside 20 per cent to 25 per cent annual interest, the spokesman said.

He said the investigation established that the firm was neither legally registered nor authorised by the Registrar of Companies and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to conduct financial activities.

The accused misused their banking connections, forged bank documents and diverted the proceeds of crime for personal gains, including purchasing gold jewellery and construction materials, the spokesman said.