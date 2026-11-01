Negligence Leads To Latur Courier Shop Explosion, Four Booked

Four individuals, including two gun shop owners, face charges in Latur after an explosion at a courier shop caused by the negligent handling and transportation of air pistol components, highlighting critical safety lapses.

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Key Points Four persons, including two gun shop owners, have been booked in Latur for an explosion at a courier shop.

The incident on Saturday seriously injured one person and involved air pistol components.

Gun shop owners allegedly dispatched CO2 tubes and air pistol magazines without following necessary safety precautions.

The consignment was handled and transported negligently, posing a risk of serious injury or loss of life.

Other accused allegedly accepted and facilitated transport without taking required safety measures.

Four persons, including two owners of gun shops, have been booked in connection with an explosion involving air pistol components at a courier shop in Latur, Maharashtra, which left a person seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Into Negligent Handling

The incident occurred around 10:15 am on Saturday when parcels were being unloaded from a tempo on Vilasrao Deshmukh Marg.

A case was registered against four individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosives Act, 1884, and the Carriage by Road Act, Police Inspector Santosh Patil told PTI.

The owners of two gun shops allegedly packed and dispatched air pistol components, including a CO2 tube and an air pistol magazine, without following the necessary safety precautions, according to police.

Prima facie, the consignment was handled and transported negligently despite the risk of causing serious injuries or loss of life, police said, adding that the other two accused allegedly accepted the consignment and facilitated its transportation without taking the required safety measures.