Home  » News » Negligence Leads To Latur Courier Shop Explosion, Four Booked

Negligence Leads To Latur Courier Shop Explosion, Four Booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 23:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Four individuals, including two gun shop owners, face charges in Latur after an explosion at a courier shop caused by the negligent handling and transportation of air pistol components, highlighting critical safety lapses.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four persons, including two gun shop owners, have been booked in Latur for an explosion at a courier shop.
  • The incident on Saturday seriously injured one person and involved air pistol components.
  • Gun shop owners allegedly dispatched CO2 tubes and air pistol magazines without following necessary safety precautions.
  • The consignment was handled and transported negligently, posing a risk of serious injury or loss of life.
  • Other accused allegedly accepted and facilitated transport without taking required safety measures.

Four persons, including two owners of gun shops, have been booked in connection with an explosion involving air pistol components at a courier shop in Latur, Maharashtra, which left a person seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Into Negligent Handling

The incident occurred around 10:15 am on Saturday when parcels were being unloaded from a tempo on Vilasrao Deshmukh Marg.

 

A case was registered against four individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosives Act, 1884, and the Carriage by Road Act, Police Inspector Santosh Patil told PTI.

The owners of two gun shops allegedly packed and dispatched air pistol components, including a CO2 tube and an air pistol magazine, without following the necessary safety precautions, according to police.

Prima facie, the consignment was handled and transported negligently despite the risk of causing serious injuries or loss of life, police said, adding that the other two accused allegedly accepted the consignment and facilitated its transportation without taking the required safety measures.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

latur explosionair pistol componentscourier shop blastgun shop ownersnegligence case

More From Rediff

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School
The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution
The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

Related Stories

Man Arrested With Country-Made Pistol In Latur

Man Arrested With Country-Made Pistol In Latur

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily