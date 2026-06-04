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Man Alleges Extortion, Assault Over Stock Market Losses In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 11:25 IST

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A shocking incident in Thane sees a 41-year-old man alleging kidnapping, assault, and forced transfer of Rs 47.25 lakh by individuals blaming him for substantial stock market losses, prompting a police investigation under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Key Points

  • A Thane man was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and forced to transfer Rs 47.25 lakh.
  • The accused blamed him for significant stock market losses suffered by their clients.
  • The complainant, Vinaykumar Raghunath Singh, was forced to mortgage his flat and transfer funds.
  • Police have booked the four accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.
  • A probe is currently underway to investigate the alleged crime and the role of the accused.

A 41-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has alleged that four persons made him transfer Rs 47.25 lakh and assaulted him after blaming him for incurring losses in the stock market, police said on Thursday.

Stock Market Dispute Leads To Assault And Extortion

Maruti Andale, police inspector (crime) from Kalyan, told PTI that the accused were middlemen who took money from investors and invested in shares through the complainant. They held him responsible for the losses their clients suffered between January 2024 and April 2026, the official said.

 

Complainant Vinaykumar Raghunath Singh alleged that the accused forcibly took him from his home at Kalyan to Mumbai's Bandra area, where they assaulted him and forced him to mortgage his flat, an official said, citing the FIR registered at Khadakpada police station.

The accused also allegedly compelled Singh to transfer Rs 47.25 lakh from his bank accounts and those linked to his clients, police said.

It was not immediately clear why the accused routed their clients' investments through Singh.

The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning kidnapping, cheating, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, and under the IT Act, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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