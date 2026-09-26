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Thane Woman Loses Rs 5.6 Lakh To Black Magic Treasure Hunters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 26, 2026 09:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 40-year-old woman in Thane, Maharashtra, has fallen victim to a black magic treasure scam, losing Rs 5.6 lakh to fraudsters who promised to unearth hidden wealth beneath her home.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old woman in Thane was defrauded of Rs 5.6 lakh by four individuals.
  • The accused convinced the victim there was hidden treasure beneath her house and performed black magic rituals.
  • They extracted Rs 4 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 1.6 lakh from the woman.
  • Police have registered a case of extortion, cheating, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Anti-Superstition Act.
  • A team has been dispatched to trace the absconding gang involved in the black magic fraud.

Four persons allegedly defrauded a 40-year-old woman of Rs 5.6 lakh by performing black magic rituals to supposedly unearth hidden treasure beneath her house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Police Investigate Occult Fraud

Following a complaint by the woman, the Ulhasnagar police have registered a case of extortion, cheating, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition Act, an official said.

 

The victim, Rekha Sunil Bhoir, claimed that earlier this month, the accused, Babbu Guru, Pammi Guru, Ganesh Pawar, Gita Jadhav, and others, convinced her that there was treasure hidden beneath her house, and extracted Rs 4 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 1.6 lakh from her under the pretext of performing occult rituals to unearth the wealth.

The accused also allegedly buried ritual items and instilled fear in the victim and fled with her valuables, the official said, adding that a team has been dispatched to trace the absconding gang.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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black magic scamthane crimefraud caseoccult ritualsmaharashtra anti-superstition act

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