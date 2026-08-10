4 bills introduced in Lok Sabha amid opposition protests

Amidst persistent opposition protests demanding accountability for the July 20 police crackdown on students, the Lok Sabha introduced four crucial bills, including significant amendments to mines and minerals regulations, a new framework for tribunal appointments, and the official renaming of Kerala to Keralam.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha in session. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Four bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, aims to restrict states from levying additional taxes on mineral rights and centralise control over mineral-bearing lands, a move opposed by some as against federalism.

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, seeks to establish a National Tribunals Commission to ensure efficiency, independence, and transparency in the appointment of chairpersons and members for various tribunals, following a Supreme Court directive.

The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, proposes to officially rename the state of 'Kerala' to 'Keralam' in the Constitution, following a resolution passed by the state assembly.

Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly disrupted by opposition members protesting the July 20 police crackdown on students and demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, leading to adjournments and the passing of bills without debate.

Four bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid sloganeering by opposition members, who protested against the July 20 police crackdown on protesting students and demanded the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

As noisy protests continued, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

After laying of Parliamentary papers by ministers and members, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Tribunals Reforms Bill.

After him, Union minister G Kishan Reddy introduced the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, which was opposed by N K Premachandran of the Revolutionary Socialist Party, claiming that it was against the federal structure.

The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol introduced the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill.

Parliamentary Disruptions Continue

Earlier, when the House met for the day in the morning, it was adjourned within seconds due to the protest by the opposition.

Premachandran, who was chairing the House, adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Speaker Om Birla, who usually presides over the Question Hour, did not chair the House on Monday morning.

Sources said Birla is engaged in back-channel parleys with various parties to ensure smooth functioning of the House for the remainder of the Monsoon session, which is slated to end on August 13.

The Lok Sabha proceedings have witnessed repeated disruptions throughout the session so far, with six out of eight bills being passed by the House without a debate.

Monday was the 16th day when the House could not complete the Question Hour, which is held between 11 am and 12 noon.

Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

Among the bills introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday was a bill to amend the regulations for mines and minerals, whereby states will be restricted from levying additional tax on mineral rights.

With the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Centre also seeks to take under its control the regulation of mineral-bearing lands having mineral contents in accordance with the parameters prescribed under the MMDR Act.

'This is in addition to the existing provision which declares the Union's control over the regulation of mines and the development of minerals,' according to the Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons.

Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy introduced the Bill amid protests by opposition members over various issues.

The Bill states that 'no tax, cess or such other levy (by whatever name called) shall be imposed by the state government on mineral rights'.

The provisions would also apply to mineral-bearing lands, either based on mineral quantity, mineral value, royalty or otherwise, except in accordance with such conditions or restrictions as may be prescribed by the central government.

A new section is to be inserted in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act in this regard.

Besides, the Bill proposes to provide that any such tax, cess or other levy which is not deposited with the state government or recovered by it before the commencement of the MMDR (Amendment Act), 2026, would be deemed to be invalid at all material times.

'However, any such tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or on mineral-bearing lands, already deposited with the state government or recovered by it before such commencement, shall not be liable to be refunded,' the Bill said.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, Reddy said these amendments strive to provide certainty, stability and predictability in the fiscal regime in the mineral sector, thereby giving impetus to national economic growth which would facilitate the aims of Atmanirbhar Bharat and ultimately attaining the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He said any regional disparity in fiscal impositions on minerals impacts public interest and that unbalanced imposition of steep taxes and levies will prompt the industry to completely bypass local supply lines, leading to sub-optimal development of markets, increased transportation costs and the resultant pollution load.

'There is also a risk of an increase in imports of minerals despite having sufficient local mineral resources as domestic mineral supply becomes expensive,' the minister said.

He also mentioned that uneven imposition of taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands by the state governments in the absence of reasonable limitations has resulted in various issues.

"An excessive tax burden at the extraction stage or otherwise may ultimately increase the cost of goods and services and, consequently, the cost of living for the common citizen in the country. Further, any retrospective imposition of taxes would cause legal uncertainty and erode investors' trust," Reddy said.

Tribunals Reforms Bill Introduced

Another bill was introduced to set up a commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals following a Supreme Court direction.

According to the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, its key aim is to improve efficiency, ensure independence, transparency and uniformity in the qualification and appointment of chairpersons and members for various tribunals.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Bill amid noisy protests. Members who had given notices to oppose the Bill at the introduction stage chose not to speak amid the din.

The Bill also lays the framework to set up a National Tribunals Commission.

To be headquartered in the national capital, the proposed commission will consist of a chairperson and four members -- two judicial members and two technical members.

A retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court will be qualified to head the proposed panel.

The draft law notes that the Supreme Court recently struck down certain provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, on the grounds that they were contrary to the principles of separation of powers and judicial independence and not in consonance with the earlier judicial pronouncements that clarified the standards governing the appointment, tenure and functioning of chairpersons and members of tribunals.

The top court had also directed to establish a National Tribunals Commission, which was independent, had professional expertise, and adopted a transparent process and oversight mechanism for the selection and appointment of chairpersons and members for various tribunals.

Once the Bill becomes a law, the 2021 Act will stand repealed.

The proposed new law also lays down the qualification, manner of selection, appointment, salaries and allowances, resignation, removal and other conditions of service for the chairpersons and members of the various tribunals specified in the Bill.

Kerala Name Change Bill

The government also introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to rename 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' after the state assembly adopted a resolution two years ago.

The Kerala government had forwarded to the Centre a resolution passed by the state's legislative assembly regarding the name change in June 2024.

Subsequently, the President of India referred a bill to the state legislature for expressing its views and later, the state assembly adopted a unanimous resolution agreeing with the bill.

On Monday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 amid Opposition din over various issues.

'The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 provides for such alteration of name of the State of Kerala and contains necessary amendments to the provisions of the Constitution and also consequential provisions,' according to the bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons.

Amendments will be made in the First Schedule to the Constitution by modifying the name of state of 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' in accordance with article 3 of the Constitution.