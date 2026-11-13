Delhi Police Apprehend Four Bangladeshi Nationals Over Visa Expiry

Delhi Police have apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals in the capital for illegal residency after their visas expired, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb unauthorised stays and manage foreign national compliance.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Four Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Delhi on Friday for allegedly residing illegally after their visas expired.

The individuals were found near Mangolpuri railway station with expired passports and were attempting to obtain visas for Greece.

Delhi Police's Foreigner Cell has initiated deportation proceedings against them in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Outer District police have apprehended a total of 77 foreign nationals this year for similar offences, including 33 from Bangladesh.

Four Bangladesh nationals allegedly residing illegally in Delhi following the expiry of their visas have been apprehended by police, officials said on Friday.

Details Of The Apprehension

They said the four persons, who were in possession of expired passports, were trying to obtain visas for Greece.

The accused -- Md Riyad Hussain (28), Asif Mia (42), Md Shawon Islam (18) and Md Faruqi Hussain (41), all Bangladesh nationals -- were intercepted near Mangolpuri railway station under outer Delhi's Raj Park police station during a verification drive, officials said.

According to police, the team received inputs that some foreign nationals, suspected to be Bangladesh citizens, were roaming near the railway station and were planning to move elsewhere.

Police intercepted the four who allegedly attempted to disperse upon noticing the personnel. During verification, they failed to produce valid identity or travel documents.

Further checks revealed that they were carrying expired passports and visas and had been staying in India without authorisation, police said.

Interrogation revealed that the four were attempting to obtain visas for Greece, they said.

The Foreigner Cell has initiated deportation proceedings against them in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

A total of 77 foreign nationals have been apprehended by Outer District police this year. These include 33 from Bangladesh, 20 from Nigeria, nine from Thailand, eight from Ivory Coast, two from Liberia, two from Ghana and one each from Senegal, Gambia, Uganda and Guinea.