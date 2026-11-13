Home  » News » Delhi Police Apprehend Four Bangladeshi Nationals Over Visa Expiry

Delhi Police Apprehend Four Bangladeshi Nationals Over Visa Expiry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 17:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Delhi Police have apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals in the capital for illegal residency after their visas expired, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb unauthorised stays and manage foreign national compliance.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Delhi on Friday for allegedly residing illegally after their visas expired.
  • The individuals were found near Mangolpuri railway station with expired passports and were attempting to obtain visas for Greece.
  • Delhi Police's Foreigner Cell has initiated deportation proceedings against them in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).
  • Outer District police have apprehended a total of 77 foreign nationals this year for similar offences, including 33 from Bangladesh.

Four Bangladesh nationals allegedly residing illegally in Delhi following the expiry of their visas have been apprehended by police, officials said on Friday.

Details Of The Apprehension

They said the four persons, who were in possession of expired passports, were trying to obtain visas for Greece.

 

The accused -- Md Riyad Hussain (28), Asif Mia (42), Md Shawon Islam (18) and Md Faruqi Hussain (41), all Bangladesh nationals -- were intercepted near Mangolpuri railway station under outer Delhi's Raj Park police station during a verification drive, officials said.

According to police, the team received inputs that some foreign nationals, suspected to be Bangladesh citizens, were roaming near the railway station and were planning to move elsewhere.

Police intercepted the four who allegedly attempted to disperse upon noticing the personnel. During verification, they failed to produce valid identity or travel documents.

Further checks revealed that they were carrying expired passports and visas and had been staying in India without authorisation, police said.

Interrogation revealed that the four were attempting to obtain visas for Greece, they said.

The Foreigner Cell has initiated deportation proceedings against them in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

A total of 77 foreign nationals have been apprehended by Outer District police this year. These include 33 from Bangladesh, 20 from Nigeria, nine from Thailand, eight from Ivory Coast, two from Liberia, two from Ghana and one each from Senegal, Gambia, Uganda and Guinea.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

bangladesh nationalsillegal residencyvisa expirydelhi policedeportation proceedings

More From Rediff

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Related Stories

Delhi Police Arrests 10 Bangladeshi Nationals with Expired Visas

Delhi Police Arrests 10 Bangladeshi Nationals with Expired Visas

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali