Four individuals, including three women, were arrested in New Delhi's high-security Connaught Place with 63 packets of smack, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the national capital.

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Key Points Four individuals, including three women, were arrested on Friday in Connaught Place.

Police recovered 63 packets of smack and Rs 20,550 in cash from their possession.

The arrests were made on Wednesday during routine foot patrolling near a five-star hotel.

Field testing confirmed the substance as a narcotic, leading to seizure.

One accused revealed procuring smack from Priyadarshini Colony in Sadar Bazar.

Four people, including three women, were arrested with 63 packets of smack from Connaught Place, one of the national capital's high-security zones, an officer said on Friday.

Police Action And Arrests

The accused were apprehended near a five-star hotel opposite Panchkuian Road during routine foot patrolling by a police team on Wednesday.

"Around 15 grams of smack, including the weight of the polythene packaging, and Rs 20,550 in cash were recovered from their possession," the officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Paro, 55, Jamuna, 42, Ramkali, 40, and Yogender, 56.

Investigation Details Unfold

According to police, a team were on foot patrol duty at the Outer Circle of Connaught Place when they noticed three women and a man moving suspiciously near the hotel. Upon checking them, the police recovered 63 small packets containing smack.

Field testing by a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team returned positive results for a narcotic substance, police said, adding that the contraband was seized following due procedure.

A case was registered at Connaught Place police station on November 26.

"During interrogation, one of the accused disclosed that he used to procure smack from Priyadarshini Colony in the Sadar Bazar area and subsequently sell it to others," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.