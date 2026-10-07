Home  » News » Odisha Busts Major Ganja Smuggling Ring To Kerala

Odisha Busts Major Ganja Smuggling Ring To Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 07, 2026 21:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Odisha excise officials have apprehended four individuals, including three from Kerala, in a significant drug bust involving 160 kg of ganja worth Rs 38 lakh being smuggled by road.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four individuals, including three from Keralam, were arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday.
  • They were allegedly transporting 160 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 38 lakh, from Odisha's Kandhamal district to Keralam by road.
  • Excise officials intercepted two cars in Berhampur city following a tip-off.
  • The arrested persons include Akhil Thomas, Febin Biju, Vinod L from Keralam, and Nandan Nayak from Odisha.
  • Cases have been registered under sections of the NDPS Act, and further involvement in the racket is being probed.

Three men from Keralam were among four people arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday while they were allegedly transporting Rs 38 lakh worth of ganja to the southern state by road, excise officials said.

Details Of The Arrest And Seizure

The arrested persons were identified as Akhil Thomas (31), Febin Biju (27) and Vinod L (45) from Keralam, and Nandan Nayak (21), a resident of Odisha's Kandhamal district from where the cannabis was procured, they said.

 

Acting on a tip-off, excise sleuths intercepted two cars in First Gate area of Berhampur city and seized around 160 kg of ganja worth Rs 38 lakh, said Srutikant Rout, Deputy Superintendent of the Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau of Excise Department, Berhampur division.

The accused persons were transporting the ganja from Odisha's Kandhamal district to Keralam by road.

The excise department was also probing the involvement of the other persons in the racket, Rout said.

He said cases have been registered under sections of the NDPS Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

odisha ganja bustkerala drug traffickingndps act arrestscannabis seizure indiainter-state drug smuggling

More From Rediff

'Election Commission Is Shameless'

'Election Commission Is Shameless'
'SIR Is Bloodless Political Genocide'

'SIR Is Bloodless Political Genocide'
He Took The Election Commission To Court

He Took The Election Commission To Court

Related Stories

Kerala Police Busts Major Ganja Smuggling Ring

Kerala Police Busts Major Ganja Smuggling Ring

Web Stories

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India
AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get

AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get
Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture

Who Fears AI Most? The Global Jobs Picture