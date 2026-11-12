Four Arrested In Jaipur For Revenge Murder Of History-Sheeter

Jaipur police have arrested four individuals in connection with the brutal revenge murder of a history-sheeter, highlighting a deep-seated rivalry that escalated into a fatal attack.

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Key Points Four men were arrested on Thursday in Jaipur for the alleged revenge murder of history-sheeter Vijay Chaudhary.

The prime accused, Anish Golya, allegedly planned the murder to avenge his father Kailash Golya's killing in 2019 by Vijay and his associates.

On Wednesday night, the accused chased Vijay's SUV, rammed it, and then attacked him repeatedly with an axe, killing him on the spot.

Vijay Chaudhary was a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases, including two murder cases, and had survived previous attacks due to the ongoing rivalry.

Four men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly hacking a history-sheeter to death here to avenge the murder of the ringleader's father seven years ago, police said.

Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Kiran said Anish Golya alias Jaggu (21), the prime accused, had allegedly planned the murder of Vijay Chaudhary alias Vijay Bajiya (25) to avenge the killing of his father, Kailash Golya, in 2019.

Vijay and his associates had allegedly killed Kailash, triggering a long-standing rivalry between the two groups, he said.

According to police, Anish and Vijay argued on Wednesday, following which the former allegedly decided to eliminate him. Kiran said the accused had purchased an axe a day before the murder and planned the attack.

The Violent Attack And Arrests

On Wednesday night, the four accused allegedly chased Vijay's Fortuner SUV in a camper vehicle and rammed it near Jagdamba Nagar in the Kardhani police station area.

The collision damaged Vijay's vehicle, forcing him to step out and run for safety. Police said the assailants chased him and allegedly attacked him repeatedly with an axe, killing him on the spot.

The accused fled in the camper vehicle after the murder.

Kardhani police station SHO Sawai Singh said the four men were hiding in the Kardhani area after the crime.

Police identified the accused as Anish, Kamlesh Golya alias Kamal (23), Yuvraj Chaudhary (23) and Dinesh Chaudhary alias Deenu (23), all residents of Jobner.

Police said Vijay, a resident of Tibariyan village in Jobner, was a history-sheeter at the Jobner police station and had several criminal cases registered against him, including two murder cases.

He had been living in a rented flat in the Kalwar area for some time and was engaged in the property business.

Investigators said Vijay had survived three to four previous attacks due to the rivalry between the two groups. The SHO said further investigation is underway.