Police Nab Four In Himachal Firing Spree

Himachal Pradesh police have apprehended four individuals, including a prime suspect, in connection with a series of firing incidents that recently rattled the Nalagarh-Baddi area of Solan district, highlighting swift action against law and order disruptions.

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Key Points Four people have been arrested in connection with three separate firing incidents in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.

The arrests were made during a special operation near the Balongi barrier in Mohali, Punjab, by five special teams.

Incidents included masked assailants firing shots outside residences on October 14 and October 23-24, and outside a scrap dealer's office on October 25.

Devender Singh is identified as the prime suspect, allegedly firing shots in all three incidents using a pistol.

Police recovered a Scorpio SUV, a Zigana pistol, four live cartridges, and five mobile phones from the accused.

Four people have been arrested in connection with three separate firing incidents in the Nalagarh-Baddi area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Friday.

Baddi Superintendent of Police Vinod Dhiman said the accused were arrested during a special operation near the Balongi barrier in Mohali, Punjab. Five special teams had been formed to trace the suspects following the incidents, he said.

Details Of The Firing Incidents

In the first incident, masked motorcycle-borne assailants fired shots in the air outside the house of Ranbir Singh in the Buta Palasi area on October 14, police said.

The assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of Manpreet Singh, also in Buta Palasi, on the intervening night of October 23 and 24, they said.

On October 25, five rounds were fired outside the office-cum-store of scrap dealer Yusuf Enterprises in Goljamala, police said.

According to the police, two masked men riding a motorcycle carried out the shootings in the three incidents.

The arrested accused have been identified as Devender Singh (34) and Upkar Singh (29), both residents of Anandpur Sahib in Punjab; Amritpal Singh (32), a resident of Ropar; and Rajender Kumar (29), a resident of Ghumarwin in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district.

Dhiman said Devender Singh was the prime suspect and allegedly fired the shots in all three incidents using a pistol.

Police have recovered a Scorpio SUV, a Zigana pistol, four live cartridges and five mobile phones from the accused, they said.

The accused are being questioned to ascertain whether others were involved and to establish the wider network behind the firing incidents.

Dhiman said police would take strict action against those involved in firing incidents or other activities disrupting law and order in the Nalagarh-Baddi area.