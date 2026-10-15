Old Rivalry Leads To Fatal Stabbing In Delhi

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in southeast Delhi, a crime allegedly rooted in an old rivalry from Tihar Jail.

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Key Points Four individuals were arrested on Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj.

The deceased, Shahid Hussain, a 'bad character', had been released from jail earlier this week.

The incident occurred at Shriram Chowk on Wednesday, where Hussain was intercepted by four men on a motorcycle and stabbed.

Investigation revealed the murder was allegedly motivated by an old rivalry between Shahid and an accused, Tarun alias Ranjan, following an altercation inside Tihar Jail in 2025.

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining accused, including Tarun alias Ranjan, Aman, and Raja, and recover the weapons used.

Four persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man to death in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, police said.

The deceased, Shahid Hussain, a bad character, had come out of jail earlier this week.

Investigation Details Emerge

The incident took place at Shriram Chowk on Wednesday, where police found a scooter abandoned with bloodstains, they said.

According to the police, Hussain, a resident of Jamia Nagar, had gone to Basantpur to meet Shabid Malik alias Monu.

While Hussain was returning on his scooter, four men riding a motorcycle allegedly intercepted him after overtaking his vehicle and stabbed him before fleeing, police said.

Investigation revealed that the murder was allegedly motivated by an old rivalry between Shahid and an accused, Tarun alias Ranjan, following an altercation inside Tihar Jail in 2025, a police officer said.

The accused allegedly conspired to eliminate Shahid and intercepted him near Shriram Chowk before stabbing him with knives, he said.

The four accused were identified as Karan alias Karam Shah, Abuzer, Monu Malik alias Sabir and Gaurav Gumma, the officer added.

Their alleged roles include participating in the assault, facilitating the escape of the accused and being part of the conspiracy, according to police.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused, including Tarun alias Ranjan, Aman and Raja.

Police are conducting raids to trace the absconding accused and recover the weapons used in the crime. Further investigation is underway.