Delhi Police Bust Cyber Fraud Ring, Four Arrested For Account Sharing

Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals in connection with a cyber fraud case amounting to Rs 44,000, highlighting the growing threat of online financial scams facilitated through illicit bank account sharing.

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Key Points Four men have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly sharing and facilitating a bank account used in a cyber fraud of Rs 44,000, with police recovering five mobile phones on Wednesday.

The investigation began after a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) by victim Vignesh from Tamil Nadu.

The fraudulent amount of Rs 44,000 was traced to an account allegedly linked to one of the accused, Ashwani, on August 2.

A chain of account sharing was uncovered, where Ashwani shared details with Aditya, who shared with Ram Kumar, who then shared with Vikrant.

The four accused were arrested on October 23, and their five mobile phones are being examined for digital evidence.

Four men have been arrested for allegedly sharing and facilitating the use of a bank account linked to a cyber fraud involving Rs 44,000, with police recovering five mobile phones from them, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrests followed an investigation into suspicious financial transactions flagged through complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and an analysis of banking records, police said.

Investigation Into Financial Transactions

The case pertains to a complaint registered at Kallakurichi police station in Tamil Nadu by victim Vignesh, who alleged that unauthorised transactions were carried out through his bank accounts, resulting in a loss of Rs 44,000, they said.

According to police, Rs 44,000 was traced to a bank account allegedly linked to Ashwani, 24, a resident of Trilokpuri in east Delhi. The amount was reportedly credited to the account on August 2 and was linked to the cyber fraud complaint.

During the investigation, the complainant told police that the amount was transferred from one of his bank accounts to another through a self-transfer transaction on August 2. He alleged that the transfer was unauthorised and that Rs 23,000 was subsequently credited to his account from an unknown bank account.

Unknown persons allegedly carried out online transactions without his knowledge or consent, resulting in a total reported loss of Rs 44,000, including Rs 21,000 of his own funds, police said.

Victim's Complaint And Tracing Funds

The police contacted the complainant and recorded his statement. Bank statements and transaction records are being examined to establish the sequence of transactions and determine the connection between the alleged loss and the suspected beneficiary account, they said.

During questioning, Ashwani allegedly disclosed that he had shared his bank account details with his friend Aditya, 24, on the pretext of receiving a loan amount.

Further investigation revealed an alleged chain of account sharing in which Aditya passed the details to Ram Kumar alias Annu, 22, who subsequently shared them with Vikrant alias Vicky, 31. Vikrant allegedly passed the details to another person in connection with a proposed commission, police said.

Unravelling The Account Sharing Chain

The four accused - Ashwani and Aditya, both residents of Trilokpuri, Ram Kumar, a resident of Raj Nagar-II in Palam, and Vikrant, a resident of Kakrola - were arrested in connection with the case registered at the Cyber Police Station in East Delhi on October 23 under relevant sections of the BNS.

Five mobile phones were recovered and seized during the investigation. The devices are being examined for digital evidence, including communications that could help establish the alleged chain of account sharing and the individual roles of the accused, police said.