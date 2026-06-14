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Four Arrested In Bihar For Selling Fake NEET Exam Papers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 16:15 IST

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Bihar Police have busted a major racket in Muzaffarpur, arresting four individuals involved in selling fake NEET-UG and other examination question papers to unsuspecting aspirants and their parents through social media.

Key Points

  • Bihar Police arrested four individuals in Muzaffarpur for selling fake NEET-UG and other exam question papers.
  • The accused operated a network that duped parents and aspirants through social media platforms.
  • Arrests were made based on information from a previously apprehended associate, Manish Jha.
  • The gang collected money via online transfers, passing funds to Jha, with further investigation underway.

Bihar Police have arrested four persons on charges of selling fake question papers of different exams, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG), to aspirants and their parents from Muzaffarpur district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Harsh, Aman Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar and Harsh Kanodiya. Police arrested the four persons on Saturday evening and seized three mobile phones from their possession.

 

How The Fake Question Paper Racket Operated

"The arrested persons were operating a network that duped desperate parents by selling them fake question papers of various examinations, including NEET, through social media platforms.

"Based on information provided by one Manish Jha, who was arrested on June 2 from Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station on the same charges, police arrested four of his associates on Saturday," Muzffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters on Sunday.

During interrogation and based on their confessional statements, it was revealed that they used social media platforms to deceive aspirants by claiming they could provide question papers.

"They collected money through online transfers into bank accounts and then passed the collected amount to Manish Jha," the SSP said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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