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Home  » News » Bengaluru Police Arrest Four In Major Drug Bust, Seize Rs 14.94 Lakh Worth Of Narcotics

Bengaluru Police Arrest Four In Major Drug Bust, Seize Rs 14.94 Lakh Worth Of Narcotics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 14:57 IST

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Bengaluru police have made a significant drug bust, arresting four individuals and seizing ganja, MDMA, methamphetamine, and codeine cough syrup worth Rs 14.94 lakh, disrupting a network supplying narcotics to the public and college students.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police arrested four individuals for allegedly selling prohibited narcotic substances across various city jurisdictions.
  • The operation led to the seizure of drugs including ganja, MDMA, methamphetamine, and codeine cough syrup, along with a car, with a total market value of Rs 14.94 lakh.
  • The accused, including three from other states, confessed to purchasing drugs at lower prices and selling them for profit to the public and college students.
  • Cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following intelligence from informants.
  • The investigation is ongoing to identify and trace the unidentified local and interstate suppliers of these illegal narcotics.

Four people were arrested for allegedly selling prohibited narcotic substances in parts of the city, police said on Tuesday. With their arrests, police claimed to have seized drugs and a car, totalling market value Rs 14.94 Lakh.

Bengaluru Police Crack Down On Drug Trafficking

Through informants, it was learnt that prohibited narcotic substances such as ganja (cannabis), MDMA, methamphetamine, and codeine cough syrup were being sold within the jurisdictions of Marathahalli, Bommanahalli, Pulakeshinagar, and Bharathinagar police stations, they said. According to police, acting on this information, cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and raids were conducted at the locations identified by the informants.

 

During these operations, a total of four people were apprehended on different dates, including three individuals from other states and a local resident, a senior police officer said. "During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that, with the intention of making quick profits, they had been purchasing prohibited narcotic substances such as ganja, MDMA, methamphetamine, and codeine cough syrup at lower prices from unidentified suppliers from both outside the state and within the locality," he said. They then sold these substances at higher prices to the public and college students, the officer said.

The police said they have seized 10.2 kg ganja, 20 grams MDMA, 10.03 grams methamphetamine, 2.5 kg codeine cough syrup, and a car used in the offence. The total value of the seized property is estimated to be Rs 7.47 lakh, while the market value is approximately Rs 14.94 lakh, they added.

"Efforts are continuing to identify and trace the unidentified local and interstate suppliers who provided the narcotic substances to the accused. The investigation in these cases is ongoing," he added. All the four accused have been remanded to judicial custody, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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