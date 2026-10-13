Bengaluru Police Arrest Four, Rescue 13 Children From Forced Begging

Bengaluru police have successfully dismantled a child begging ring, arresting four individuals and rescuing 13 minor children who were forced to beg at traffic signals across the city.

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Key Points Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday in Bengaluru for allegedly forcing minor children to beg.

Police rescued 13 children during a joint operation by the Central Crime Branch Women Protection Wing and Social Welfare Department officials.

The accused, from other states, admitted to making children beg at traffic signals across Bengaluru for money.

The operation was initiated based on credible information about people living in makeshift huts and engaging children in begging near Kogilu Cross.

The rescued children have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee for further action, including tracing their biological parents.

Four people were arrested for allegedly forcing minor children to beg for money across Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

With the arrests, police rescued 13 children who were allegedly forced to beg, they said.

Police Operation Rescues Child Beggars

Acting on credible information that people from other states were living in makeshift huts on the footpath beneath the flyover near Kogilu Cross, within the Yelahanka police station limits, and engaging minor children in begging, personnel from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Women Protection Wing conducted a joint operation with Social Welfare Department officials, police said.

During the operation, four persons from other states were detained and questioned, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, all four allegedly admitted to keeping minor children with them and making them beg at traffic signals across Bengaluru to earn money, he said.

The four were handed over to the Yelahanka police station, along with a report, for further legal action, the officer said.

The 13 children were rescued and produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), along with a report, for further action, including tracing their biological parents, police added.