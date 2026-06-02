Bengaluru Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Arrest Four

Bengaluru police have dismantled a prostitution racket operating from rented houses, arresting four individuals and rescuing three women allegedly forced into the illicit activity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bengaluru police arrested four individuals for allegedly operating a prostitution racket from rented properties.

The raids were conducted by the Women Protection Squad of the Central Crime Branch following a tip-off.

The prostitution activities were reportedly taking place in rented houses in T Dasarahalli, Jarganahalli, and Mudalapalya.

Three women were rescued during the operation, including two from other states who were allegedly forced into prostitution.

Four people, including three women, were arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket from rented houses in parts of the city, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Bengaluru Police Raid

The raid was conducted at the specified locations by the officials of the Women Protection Squad of the Central Crime Branch on various dates following a tip-off, they said.

Police said that prostitution activities were being carried out by keeping women in rented houses in T Dasarahalli, Jarganahalli and Mudalapalya areas of the city.

Rescue and Arrests in Prostitution Case

According to police, during the operation, they apprehended three women and one man who were allegedly involved in forcing or facilitating women into prostitution.

They also rescued three women, including two women from other states who were allegedly forced into prostitution.

Confessions and Further Investigation

"During interrogation of the arrested individuals, they reportedly confessed that, with the intention of earning more money, they would contact men seeking prostitution services over the telephone, invite them to the rented houses, and conduct prostitution activities there," a statement issued by the office of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

Cases have been registered against the accused at Bagalagunte Police Station, Puttenahalli Police Station, and Chandra Layout Police Station, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.