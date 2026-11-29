Four individuals have been arrested in Thrissur, Kerala, following a shocking moral policing incident where a couple was assaulted, and intervening police officers were also attacked and injured.

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Key Points Four individuals were arrested in Thrissur for their involvement in a moral policing incident and subsequent assault on police.

A group of youth allegedly confronted and assaulted a couple on Saturday evening, accusing them of inappropriate conduct.

Police personnel who intervened were attacked, with one officer sustaining a fractured arm and another a finger injury.

Two suspects were initially apprehended, with two more taken into custody on Sunday, leading to formal arrests.

The accused have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their alleged actions.

Four people have been arrested for "assaulting" police personnel who intervened in an alleged moral policing incident involving a couple near Ayyanthole here, police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Incident

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a group of youth allegedly confronted a couple, accusing them of inappropriate conduct, and assaulted them.

When the woman called the police, three personnel from the Thrissur Town West police station reached the spot and intervened.

However, the group allegedly attacked the officers, fracturing the arm of one and injuring the finger of another, police said.

With the help of additional personnel, two of the alleged attackers were taken into custody, while the others fled the scene, an officer of the Thrissur Town West police station said.

Two more suspects were taken into custody on Sunday, following which the arrests of all four were formally recorded, police said.

The four have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly assaulting the couple and the police personnel.

They were later taken to the scene of the incident for evidence collection as part of the investigation.