Kollam Abduction: Father Assaulted Over Son's Love Marriage

Police in Kollam have arrested four individuals for the alleged abduction and assault of a 59-year-old man, a retaliatory act stemming from his son's love marriage to a relative of one of the accused.

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Key Points Four individuals were arrested in Kollam for abducting and assaulting a 59-year-old man on Friday night.

The motive for the attack was the victim's son eloping and marrying a relative of one of the accused.

The accused trespassed into the victim's home, threatened him, and dragged him into a car where he was assaulted.

Police intercepted the vehicle after being alerted by the victim's relatives, rescuing him and arresting the four suspects.

All four accused were produced before a court on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.

Four people have been arrested for allegedly abducting and assaulting a 59-year-old man here over his son's love marriage, police said on Saturday.

Love Marriage Sparks Violent Abduction

According to Pooyappally police, Joney (59), a resident of Kottakkavila in Elamadu, was abducted by a four-member gang from his house on Friday night.

Police said a relative of one of the accused had eloped with Joney's son and married him, triggering the attack.

The accused allegedly trespassed into Joney's house, abused him and demanded to know his son's whereabouts.

They threatened to take him away if his son was not found and subsequently dragged him into a car, police said.

The accused allegedly assaulted Joney with their hands and fists inside the vehicle before driving away with him.

Joney's relatives alerted the police, who intercepted the vehicle and rescued him, officials said.

The four accused were taken to Pooyappally police station, where a case was registered and they were formally arrested, officials said.

All four were produced before a court on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody, police added.