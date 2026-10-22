Tiger Shroff shooting: 4 accused of supplying arms sent to police custody

Mumbai Police have remanded four more accused, including two women, to custody until October 26 for their alleged role in supplying weapons for the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car.

IMAGE: Accused in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case being brought to GT Hospital for a medical checkup, in Mumbai, October 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four accused, including two women, were remanded to police custody till October 26 in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car.

The arrested individuals, identified as Kunal, Sumit, Radha, and Babita, were apprehended in Delhi and brought to Mumbai.

Police allege the accused supplied weapons to the shooters, with two men procuring them from Amritsar and the two women smuggling them by train to Mumbai.

The incident involved gunshots fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, injuring his driver and a bystander.

A total of 10 persons have been arrested in the case so far, with three others previously remanded to custody till October 31.

A court in Mumbai on Thursday remanded four accused, including two women, held in Delhi in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff to police custody till October 26.

They have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were produced before the magistrate court after being brought to the city from the national capital.

Allegations And Defence Arguments

The police sought their remand, saying they have active participation in the conspiracy along with the previously arrested accused.

The police said these accused supplied weapons to the shooters, which were used in the crime.

The defence, represented by Ajinkya Mirgul and Satyavrat Joshi, opposed their remand, saying that there was no material against them and they have been arrested on the basis of mere suspicion.

Hence, their custodial interrogation is unwarranted and the accused should be remanded to judicial custody, they said.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the four accused to custody till October 26.

Weapon Procurement And Incident Details

According to the police, two of these accused had travelled to Amritsar to procure the weapons, while the two women smuggled the firearms by train to Mumbai, handing them over directly to the attackers.

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to the Mumbai police, five to six rounds were fired at the car. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

The Mumbai police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

A total of 10 persons have been arrested in the case so far.

Of them, the court on Wednesday remanded three accused- Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana, to police custody till October 31.