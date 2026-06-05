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Home  » News » Former YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu Arrested In Rs 12 Crore Land Grab Case

Former YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu Arrested In Rs 12 Crore Land Grab Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 05, 2026 20:11 IST

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Former YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu has been arrested in a significant land grab case involving 10 acres of government land in Telangana, where he allegedly orchestrated Rs 12 crore in financial transactions to create fake documents.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former YSRCP MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu was arrested for an alleged attempt to grab 10 acres of government land in Telangana.
  • He was apprehended in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, after being on the run.
  • The case involves the creation of fake Government Orders (GOs) and revenue records to illegally claim land ownership.
  • Brahma Naidu reportedly conducted financial transactions of approximately Rs 12 crore as part of the conspiracy.
  • Several other accused have already been arrested in connection with this land grab case.

Former YSRCP MLA from Andhra Pradesh, Bolla Brahma Naidu, was arrested on Friday in a case of alleged attempt to grab about 10 acres of government land here, Telangana police said. Police said Brahma Naidu, who was on the run, was arrested at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, and he would be produced before the court.

Allegations Of Land Grab And Fake Documents

The Cyberabad Police registered a case last month following a complaint made by the Tahsildar of Gandipet here on the matter. The complainant alleged that fake Government Orders (GOs), revenue records and other documents were created to illegally take possession of and regularise a 10-acres of land. During the investigation, police have already arrested several other accused in the case. As part of the alleged conspiracy to grab the land, Brahma Naidu carried out financial transactions totalling about Rs 12 crore, including payments to the other accused in the case. The money was used to create fake GOs, government permissions and other documents to illegally claim ownership over the land, police added.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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