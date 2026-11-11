Former VP Dhankhar collapses during morning walk, admitted to AIIMS

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi following a fainting spell during his morning walk, raising concerns about the 75-year-old's health given his history of similar incidents.

IMAGE: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the centenary Vijayadashami Utsav of the RSS at Reshimbagh Ground, in Nagpur on October 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday after losing consciousness during his morning walk.

The 75-year-old is currently undergoing medical evaluation and treatment in the hospital's cardio-neuro centre.

Dhankhar has a history of fainting episodes over the past two years, including a critical care admission and angioplasty in March 2025.

He also fainted during an official visit to Nainital in June 2025 and experienced two bouts of unconsciousness in January.

Since his resignation on July 21, 2025, he has been residing at a South Delhi farmhouse without an allocated official post-retirement residence.

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Wednesday after he fell unconscious during his morning walk, sources said.

Details about his health condition were not immediately available. AIIMS authorities have not issued any statement so far.

Former VP Dhankhar's Condition At AIIMS

The 75-year-old former Rajya Sabha chairman has been admitted to the hospital's cardio-neuro centre and is currently under the care of the department of cardiology for medical evaluation and treatment, the sources said.

Security personnel accompanying Dhankhar took him home in a PCR vehicle after he collapsed during the morning walk and remained unconscious for a few minutes.

An ILBS medical team and AIIMS doctor Sandeep Seth subsequently attended to him and provided medical care.

However, in view of his concerning health condition, Dhankhar was rushed to AIIMS in an ambulance, the sources said.

History Of Health Incidents

Dhankhar served as India's 14th vice president from August 2022 until his resignation on July 21, 2025.

He has experienced several episodes of fainting and loss of consciousness over the past two years.

In March 2025, he was admitted to AIIMS's critical care unit following chest pain and underwent angioplasty.

During an official visit to Nainital in June 2025, Dhankhar fainted while attending the golden jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University. He appeared to lose consciousness while embracing former parliamentary colleague Mahendra Singh Pal.

In January, he suffered two bouts of unconsciousness at home while going to the washroom.

After vacating Uprashtrapati Bhavan, he has been residing at the South Delhi farmhouse of Haryana politician Abhay Choutala.

He has not been allocated a post-retirement official residence.