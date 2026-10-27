Ex-Panchayat Mukhiya's Husband Murdered In Saharsa

A former village head's husband, Javed Iqbal alias Guddu Alam, was tragically shot dead on Monday in Bihar's Saharsa district, prompting a police investigation into potential motives including old enmity.

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Key Points Javed Iqbal alias Guddu Alam, husband of a former village head, was shot dead on Monday in Bihar's Saharsa district.

The incident occurred near Sarbela bridge as Iqbal was returning home from a wedding on a motorcycle.

Police are actively working to identify and apprehend the assailants involved in the shooting.

Preliminary investigations suggest old enmity as a possible motive for the murder.

Local residents linked the incident to a recent dispute involving Iqbal's son, though police have not confirmed this connection.

The husband of a former village head was shot dead while returning home from a wedding in Bihar's Saharsa district on Monday, police said.

Investigation Underway

Javed Iqbal alias Guddu Alam, husband of former Harewa panchayat mukhiya Umme Kulsum, was shot in the back near Sarbela bridge in the Banma Itahri police station area around 3 pm, they said.

Iqbal, a resident of Harewa village in Salkhua block, was returning on a motorcycle after attending a wedding when the assailants opened fire, they added.

He was initially taken to a private hospital in Simri Bakhtiyarpur and later referred to Saharsa Sadar Hospital. However, he died on the way, police said.

Simri Bakhtiyarpur SDPO Nishikant Bharti said efforts were being made to identify the assailants and nab them.

"The motive behind the murder is yet to be established, though preliminary findings suggest possible old enmity," he said.

Local residents claimed that Iqbal's son had recently been involved in a dispute with some youths from Chikni village in the Saur Bazar police station area. However, police have not confirmed any link between the dispute and the murder.