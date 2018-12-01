Former US President George H W Bush passes away at 94

December 01, 2018 11:54 IST

The 41st President of the United States of America, George H W Bush, passed away on November 30 (local time, December 1 IST).

IMAGE: Former US President H W Bush held his post from 1989 to 1993. Photograph: David J Phillip/Pool via USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Jim McGrath, the spokesman for Bush tweeted a statement issued by the former President’s son, the 43rd President George W Bush.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear dad has died. George H W Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” read the statement.

The 41st US president held his post from 1989 and 1993 and steered the foreign policy of the United States in the face of the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republicsts.

He was a World War II veteran and was wheel-chair bound in his last days.

He suffered from vascular Parkinsonism, however, the specific cause behind his death is unclear as of yet.