Former Union minister Bittu held in Punjab for waving liquor bottle at CM's convoy

BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by Punjab Police after a dramatic protest involving a liquor bottle, eggs, and tomatoes aimed at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cavalcade, highlighting escalating political tensions in the state.

IMAGE: BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained for waving a liquor bottle, eggs, and tomatoes at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cavalcade.

Bittu stated he was 'returning the bottle' for Mann to 'enjoy his liquor' and also returning eggs and tomatoes allegedly hurled at his own convoy.

The incident occurred on Ferozepur Road outside Punjab Agricultural University, where Bittu was protesting.

Bittu claimed AAP workers had previously attacked his convoy near Batala during a BJP anti-drug yatra, damaging vehicles.

The BJP leader vowed to continue peaceful protests outside the Chief Minister's programmes, asserting that police action would not silence political opposition.

Punjab Police detained Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday after he waved a liquor bottle, eggs and tomatoes as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cavalcade passed on Ferozepur Road.

The Protest and Allegations

While holding the liquor bottle outside the Punjab Agricultural University, Bittu shouted that he was 'returning the bottle' so that Mann could 'enjoy his liquor while other AAP leaders loot Punjab'.

The BJP leader also claimed he was returning the eggs and tomatoes that were hurled at his convoy near Batala in Punjab when he was en route to attend his party's anti-drug yatra in Pathankot on Friday.

BJP president Nitin Nabin launched the anti-drug yatra.

Previous Attack and Future Plans

Bittu alleged on Friday that AAP workers damaged his vehicles in the attack.

"If they throw eggs and tomatoes at us, we will return them. If AAP protests against BJP yatras, BJP will also protest democratically against the chief minister. We will not stay silent," Bittu said.

He said the BJP would hold peaceful protests outside the venues where the chief minister's programmes are held and that police action cannot silence political opposition.

The former Union minister claimed that over 100 Aam Aadmi Party workers targeted his cavalcade and hurled stones and eggs at it.

"A window pane of two escort vehicles broke. They also damaged the jammer vehicle," Bittu had alleged.