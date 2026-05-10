Former Tamil Nadu CMs skip Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in a grand ceremony attended by key political figures, marking a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.

IMAGE: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi join hands during the oath taking ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points C Joseph Vijay sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Vijay's parents, filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and Shoba, were present at the event.

Former Chief Ministers M K Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami were absent from the ceremony.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was prominently present on stage when C Joseph Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Key Attendees at Vijay's Swearing-In

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vijay's parents -- filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and Shoba and actress Trisha were among the prominent personalities who attended the gala event at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and his party leaders.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Chandrasekhar called it a proud and emotional moment for the family while Shoba Chandrasekhar said the occasion felt more special as it coincided with Mother's Day.

Absentees From The Ceremony

Former CMs, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vijay's wife Sangeetha and two children did not attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Other Political Figures Present

Leaders of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, and the Indian Union Muslim League also attended.

In his message, VCK chief Thirumavalavan extended his greetings on behalf of his party, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran too congratulated Vijay.