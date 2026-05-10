HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Former Tamil Nadu CMs skip Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

Former Tamil Nadu CMs skip Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 18:31 IST

x

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in a grand ceremony attended by key political figures, marking a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay with Rahul Gandhi at swearing-in ceremony

IMAGE: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi join hands during the oath taking ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • C Joseph Vijay sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
  • Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony.
  • Vijay's parents, filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and Shoba, were present at the event.
  • Former Chief Ministers M K Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami were absent from the ceremony.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was prominently present on stage when C Joseph Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Key Attendees at Vijay's Swearing-In

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vijay's parents -- filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar and Shoba and actress Trisha were among the prominent personalities who attended the gala event at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and his party leaders.

 

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Chandrasekhar called it a proud and emotional moment for the family while Shoba Chandrasekhar said the occasion felt more special as it coincided with Mother's Day.

Absentees From The Ceremony

Former CMs, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vijay's wife Sangeetha and two children did not attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Other Political Figures Present

Leaders of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, and the Indian Union Muslim League also attended.

In his message, VCK chief Thirumavalavan extended his greetings on behalf of his party, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran too congratulated Vijay.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'Thiru Joseph Vijay enum naam': Vijay, 9 ministers take oath in TN
'Thiru Joseph Vijay enum naam': Vijay, 9 ministers take oath in TN
Governor halts Vijay's dramatic off-script oath
Governor halts Vijay's dramatic off-script oath
New TN cabinet vows break from Dravidian-era governance
New TN cabinet vows break from Dravidian-era governance
Vijay launches free power, women's safety schemes
Vijay launches free power, women's safety schemes
Vijay's journey from 'Thalapathy' to 'Muthalvan'
Vijay's journey from 'Thalapathy' to 'Muthalvan'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

Preity Zinta performs sewa at Golden Temple1:46

Preity Zinta performs sewa at Golden Temple

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO