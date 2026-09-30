Sikkim Vigilance Police Nabs Ex-Bank GM Over Crores In Disproportionate Assets

Sikkim Vigilance Police has arrested a former General Manager of the State Bank of Sikkim in connection with a major disproportionate assets case, alleging embezzlement of crores and acquisition of properties through illicit means.

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Key Points Sikkim Vigilance Police arrested a former General Manager of the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) in a disproportionate assets case.

The former GM is accused of embezzling crores of rupees and acquiring properties through illegal means between 2022 and 2024.

Searches were conducted at residential premises in Gangtok and Siliguri, leading to the seizure of documents related to the accused's assets.

Investigation indicates that allegedly defalcated funds were used to purchase buildings and land in the name of the former GM and his wife.

The Enforcement Directorate had previously provisionally attached several immovable properties worth crores linked to the former GM.

Sikkim Vigilance Police has arrested a former general manager of the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) in connection with a disproportionate assets case and conducted searches at multiple residential premises in and around Gangtok and Siliguri, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigation Into Disproportionate Assets

According to a press statement issued by the Sikkim Vigilance Police, the former GM was arrested on September 28 as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance Department said the properties searched belonged to the accused and were identified following "credible intelligence" and discreet enquiries. The properties are suspected to have been acquired using funds allegedly embezzled during his tenure, it said.

The Sikkim Vigilance Police said it had registered an FIR after receiving specific information alleging that the accused officer and his family possessed assets "grossly disproportionate" to his known sources of income, which he would not be able to satisfactorily account for.

Allegations Of Embezzlement And Property Acquisition

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused, while serving as General Manager of the State Bank of Sikkim between 2022 and 2024, allegedly indulged in corrupt practices, deceived bank customers and beneficiaries and siphoned off crores of rupees through illegal means, the Vigilance department said.

The department further said the investigation indicated that the allegedly defalcated funds were used to purchase several buildings and plots of land, both in the name of the former GM and his wife.

During the searches, Vigilance Police seized several documents relating to the accused's assets and other properties. According to the department, the material recovered indicates the suspected use of proceeds of crime for acquiring the properties.

"Further investigation is underway to ascertain and quantify the assets involved and to initiate appropriate proceedings for attachment of the identified properties under the applicable provisions of law," the Vigilance department said.

Ongoing Probes And Public Appeal

The department also said that, based on another FIR registered against the former GM, the Enforcement Directorate had earlier provisionally attached several immovable properties worth crores allegedly linked to him.

The Vigilance Police said it had in the past registered multiple FIRs in cases involving alleged corruption within the State Bank of Sikkim across several branches.

Those investigations, according to the department, have brought to light allegations of abuse of official position and illicit enrichment by certain officials. The officials suspected of having amassed assets through illegal means remain under investigation and further action would follow based on evidence unearthed during the probe, it said.

The Vigilance Police reiterated its commitment to tackling corruption and urged citizens to report complaints or information relating to corruption, misconduct and malpractices involving public servants.