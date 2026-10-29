Former Speaker Meira Kumar to chair 'public impeachment' of CEC

The INDIA bloc is gearing up for a symbolic 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, protesting alleged 'vote chori' and electoral irregularities with key opposition leaders leading the charge.

IMAGE: INDIA bloc leaders hold a meeting at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The INDIA bloc plans a 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 30 at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Meira Kumar will chair the proceedings, with Kharge initiating the 'motion' and Rahul Gandhi making concluding remarks.

The protest is a symbolic act against alleged 'vote chori' and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Derek O'Brien, met on Thursday to finalise the details of the protest.

Jairam Ramesh accused the CEC on Wednesday of violating the Constitution and lying to the Supreme Court, linking him to the "Diabolical Duo."

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar will chair the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s 'public impeachment' of the CEC on October 30, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge initiating the proceedings and former party chief Rahul Gandhi making the concluding remarks before the 'motion' is adopted, sources said on Thursday.

INDIA bloc leaders met at Kharge's residence in New Delhi to give the final shape to the 'public impeachment' proceedings that they intend to carry out against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as a symbolic protest over the 'vote chori' issue.

Key Leaders To Participate

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji and Communist Party of India-Marxist's John Brittas, among others, participated in the meeting.

Sources said Meira Kumar will chair the INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of Gyanesh Kumar. While Kharge will move the 'motion' to impeach Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi will make the concluding remarks before the 'motion' is passed.

Opposition's Stance On Electoral Issues

Speaking with the media in Bengaluru, Kharge said the opposition's protest is continuing because of the 'vote theft and the mischief' carried out by the CEC.

"We are protesting against that and will continue to do so. All parties are supporting us. Even tomorrow, there is mock Parliament and on November 1, we are having this rally and people from across the country are coming. We will fight. In a democracy, if you don't fight, people will not be awakened," the Congress president said.

After attending the meeting, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the details of how to proceed with the 'public impeachment' of the CEC were deliberated on.

"Most of the INDIA bloc leaders were present and we went through all the points on how to proceed with the public impeachment," he said.

Allegations Against The CEC

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "We want every important issue related to SIR and vote theft to be discussed. The pain of the people and the attack on democracy should be brought to light through discussion, and people should be encouraged that we are all united in saving democracy. A message of unity will go out tomorrow."

SP's Harendra Malik said only one person from each party will speak at the 'public impeachment' of the CEC.

"It has been decided that either the party leader himself will speak tomorrow or nominate someone to speak on his behalf," he added.

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that having been denied other locations, the 'INDIA janbandhan' will be holding the public impeachment of Kumar at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence at 3.30 pm on October 30.

'The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court,' Ramesh said on X.

'He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next,' he said, in an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed it was denied permission to hold the 'public impeachment' of the CEC and accused the government of trying to silence the voice of common people after 'destroying' the electoral system.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.