Ex-Shimla SSP Faces Another FIR Over Rs 14 Lakh Fund Misuse

Former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi is now facing a second FIR for allegedly diverting over Rs 14 lakh meant for police constables' housing to renovate his own official residence, highlighting serious allegations of fund misappropriation.

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Key Points Former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi faces a new FIR for allegedly diverting Rs 14.07 lakh meant for police constables' residences to renovate his official residence.

The FIR was registered on Friday under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following an audit committee's report on fund irregularities.

The audit committee found irregularities in the utilisation of Rs 1.28 crore allocated for police constables' government residences during 202223 and 202425.

Officials confirmed Gandhi spent Rs 14,07,392 on his official residence "South Gate" without proper authorisation.

Earlier, on Thursday, Gandhi was also booked for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2.35 lakh and defrauding a police constable during his tenure as SSP in 2024 and 2025.

Police registered another FIR against former Shimla SSP and DIG Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi for allegedly using Rs 14.07 lakh meant for repairs to police constables' residences at Shoghi and Rampur to renovate his official residence as SSP Shimla without sanction, officials said on Friday.

Allegations Of Fund Misappropriation

The FIR was registered at the Shimla Police Station under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after an audit committee constituted by Police Headquarters reported irregularities in the utilisation of Rs 1.28 crore meant for the maintenance and repairs of police constables' government residences during 202223 and 202425.

He has been booked for misappropriation of government funds, amounting to criminal breach of trust. The investigation is underway, a statement issued here said.

Officials said Gandhi spent Rs 14,07,392 on his official residence "South Gate", without prior permission from competent authorities.

Earlier, on Thursday, Gandhi was also booked for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2.35 lakh in government funds, dishonestly receiving money, using forged documents and defrauding a police constable posted at Police Lines, Kaithu, during his tenure as SSP in 2024 and 2025.