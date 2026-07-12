Former Sena-UBT MP's daughter-in-law accuses him of torture, black magic

Former Shiv Sena-UBT MP Vinayak Raut, his son, and five others face serious allegations of physical, mental, and financial torture, alongside black magic practices, against his daughter-in-law, sparking a significant legal and public controversy.

IMAGE: Former Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former MP Vinayak Raut, his son, and five others are booked for alleged torture and black magic against his daughter-in-law.

The complaint includes accusations of physical abuse, medical negligence, and forced occult rituals.

The daughter-in-law claims she was abused during international travels and forced to consume pills affecting her health.

Vinayak Raut denies all allegations, stating they are false and an attempt to pressure his family during divorce proceedings.

Raut claims the complainant made significant financial demands for settlement and maintenance.

Former Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Lok Sabha member Vinayak Raut, his son and five others were booked for allegedly physically, mentally and financially torturing his daughter-in-law and also subjecting her to black magic, a police official said on Sunday.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on June 10 at Kapurbawdi police station here by Girija Raut (38), the estranged wife of Raut's son Jitesh, also referred to as Gitesh, the official said.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act for physical, mental, and financial torture and also subjecting her to occult rituals, he said.

Allegations Of Abuse And Occult Practices

As per the complainant, her marriage was arranged with Gitesh in December 2017 despite the Raut family knowing that he was unable to maintain physical relations, the official said.

The victim has alleged that throughout their travels to countries like Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, and Thailand, she was constantly abused and beaten when she questioned the lack of a physical relationship. Instead, she was told that an 'external obstacle' was blocking their path, the official said citing the complaint.

She has also said several persons, including two self-proclaimed godmen, performed various indecent acts under the guise of removing the 'obstacle'.

The victim has claimed her mother-in-law forced her to consume pills to suppress her menstruation, severely affecting her health.

The victim also claimed she was subjected to medical negligence when specialists allegedly refused her proper treatment, instead suggesting home insemination, the official said citing the complaint.

Raut Family Denies Charges Amidst Divorce Proceedings

Denying all the allegations, former MP Vinayak Raut said divorce proceedings are already on between the Gitesh and Girija.

He said during the negotiations between the lawyers of the two parties, Girija Raut had demanded a three BHK flat with terrace, an automatic car, maintenance of Rs 2 lakh per month and Rs 5 crore as settlement amount.

We did not accept any of the demands, Vinayak Raut said.

He further said she sent a fresh notice accusing them of harassment. In the notice, she demanded Rs 5 lakh monthly maintenance, Rs 10 crore and also Rs 2 crore for the emotional trauma she had to face, Raut alleged.

Raut also refuted the charges of black magic and said he was not the one to practise occult, adding that all the charges are false and have been raised to pressure him and his family.