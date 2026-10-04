Land Dispute Leads To Former Sarpanch's Murder In Ludhiana

A former sarpanch in Ludhiana, Navjeet Singh Neetu, was tragically shot dead by bike-borne assailants, with police investigating a land dispute as the primary motive behind the fatal attack.

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Key Points Former sarpanch Navjeet Singh Neetu was fatally shot by bike-borne assailants in Ludhiana.

The murder is suspected to be a result of an ongoing land dispute between two families.

Police have registered a case and booked seven persons, identifying one accused.

The attack involved 7-8 rounds fired from a .30 bore weapon, captured by a dash camera.

Two bike-borne assailants fatally shot a 55-year-old former sarpanch of Mannewal village in the Ladhowal area of Ludhiana district, allegedly over a land dispute between two families, police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Fatal Attack

Navjeet Singh Neetu was driving towards his home in Ghumar Mandi when the attack took place on Saturday evening, they said.

According to police, the bike-borne attackers intercepted his car and opened indiscriminate fire, killing Neetu on the spot, before fleeing.

Seven to eight rounds were fired from a .30 bore weapon, police said.

The attackers could be seen in a dash camera installed in Neetu's car, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting was the fallout of an ongoing land dispute between two families.

ACP Jatinderpal Singh said a case has been registered after recording the statements of the victim's family members.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said one of the accused has been identified, while seven persons have been booked in the case.

The exact number of bullets that hit the victim will be known after the post-mortem report is received, Sharma said.