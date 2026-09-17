Former RAW chief AS Dulat debuts fiction with Kashmir espionage thriller

Former RAW chief AS Dulat ventures into the world of fiction with his debut novel, "Our Kind of Games," offering a compelling and morally complex narrative on espionage and the Kashmir insurgency.

IMAGE: Former RAW chief AS Dulat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former RAW chief AS Dulat makes his fiction debut with "Our Kind of Games," a novel set during the Kashmir insurgency.

The book explores the moral complexities and impossible equations of intelligence work in the divided Valley.

It follows intelligence officer Ranjit Soni, tasked with turning militants into informants and uncovering terror networks in Srinagar.

The narrative delves into themes of politics, betrayal, and the unintended consequences of intelligence operations.

"Our Kind of Games" is Dulat's sixth book, following several non-fiction works on Kashmir and India-Pakistan relations.

After exploring Kashmir and the India-Pakistan espionage saga across five books, former RAW chief AS Dulat changes terrain in his sixth, retaining familiar themes but venturing into fiction this time.

Dulat's debut novel, Our Kind of Games, scheduled for release on Thursday, is published by Hachette India. The book's foreword is written by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Exploring The Grey Areas Of Intelligence

For three decades, Dulat worked in intelligence in Kashmir, headed RAW and was part of the PMO's efforts in Kashmir from 2000 to 2004.

"There are things a former intelligence chief can put on record, and things he simply can't. Fiction changes that," reads the book's description.

The book follows the story of Ranjit Soni, an intelligence officer operating in Srinagar during the bloodiest years of the Kashmir insurgency in the early 1990s. His job is to turn militants into informants, uncover terror networks and prevent the Valley from descending further into violence.

A Morally Complex Narrative

Along the way, he encounters Qureshi, a cheerful informant with a taste for Old Monk; Imran, a militant commander who returns from Pakistan promising peace; Major Ali, an ISI operative playing both sides; and Rehana, whose affair with Ranjit crosses every faultline that exists in the divided Valley.

As the violence intensifies and the bodies pile up, Ranjit realises a terrible truth: "he is not preventing violence; he is fuelling it". A morally complex novel about espionage, Our Kind of Games is a devastating portrait of politics, betrayal and the impossible equations of intelligence work in a place where everyone plays the game and no one wins," it added.

Dulat's Literary Journey

Dulat's first book, Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years, was published in 2015. He co-authored two books with former Pakistan intelligence chief Lt. Gen.

Asad Durrani -- The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace (with Aditya Sinha) and "Covert: The Psychology of War and Peace (with Neil K. Aggarwal). The 86-year-old's also wrote his memoir, A Life in the Shadows, and a book on his relationship with Farooq Abdullah, The Chief Minister and the Spy.