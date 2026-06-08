Kerala Officer Arrested For Alleged Rs 3.57 Crore Women's Scheme Scam

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a former Thiruvananthapuram industries extension officer, Praveen Raj T R, for allegedly orchestrating a massive Rs 3.57 crore subsidy misappropriation from a crucial women's self-employment scheme, with further investigations revealing his involvement in two other significant fraud cases.

Key Points Praveen Raj T R, a former industries extension officer, was arrested by VACB for allegedly misappropriating Rs 3.57 crore from a women's self-employment scheme.

The funds, intended for entrepreneurial groups, were reportedly diverted using forged documents and transferred to private bank accounts.

Raj, currently a deputy district industries officer, faces two additional cases of alleged subsidy irregularities totalling Rs 1.38 crore.

The alleged scams involve self-employment schemes for women in the general, SC, and Below Poverty Line categories.

The VACB on Monday arrested a former industries extension officer of the city corporation in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 3.57 crore sanctioned as subsidy under a self-employment scheme for women, officials said.

Probe Reveals Extensive Misappropriation

The arrested officer was identified as Praveen Raj T R (37), a native of Kanjiramkulam in Thiruvananthapuram district, who is currently serving as deputy district industries officer in Kollam taluk. According to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, a case was registered over alleged irregularities in the disbursal of subsidies linked to loans sanctioned under a self-employment scheme for women in the general category during the 2020-21 financial year.

The probe found that the subsidy amount of Rs 3.57 crore, sanctioned for entrepreneurial groups, was allegedly diverted instead of being distributed to genuine beneficiaries, officials said. The VACB alleged that forged documents were created to falsely show that the subsidy had been disbursed to beneficiaries, following which the funds were transferred to various bank accounts linked to a private establishment owned by another accused, identified as Sindhu.

Raj, who was serving as the industries extension officer of the corporation during the relevant period, was arrested by the vigilance special investigation unit-I as part of the ongoing probe. He was later produced before the vigilance court here and remanded to judicial custody.

VACB officials said Raj is also an accused in two other cases registered by the same investigation unit. One case relates to alleged irregularities involving Rs 24 lakh in subsidy disbursal under a self-employment scheme for women belonging to the SC category. The other case concerns the alleged misappropriation of Rs 1.14 crore in subsidies sanctioned under a self-employment scheme for women living below the poverty line within the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits.