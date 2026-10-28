Home  » News » Former National Archives Archivist Gets Three Years For Bribery

Former National Archives Archivist Gets Three Years For Bribery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 18:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A former archivist from the National Archives of India has been sentenced to three years' rigorous imprisonment by a CBI court in Ahmedabad for a 14-year-old bribery offence, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public service.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A CBI court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday sentenced a former National Archives of India archivist.
  • Satdhari Lal Sahu received three years' rigorous imprisonment in a 14-year-old bribery case.
  • Sahu was caught red-handed accepting Rs 15,000 to furnish copies of old land records.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused.

A CBI court here on Wednesday sentenced a former archivist with the National Archives of India (NAI) to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a 14-year-old bribery case.

Details Of The Bribery Case

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Satdhari Lal Sahu, the accused, who worked at NAI in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

 

Sahu was accused of demanding Rs 15,000 from the complainant to furnish copies of the Old CRO Record of Survey of Rajkot and a file of Old British Land Records.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant. Sahu was arrested on December 26, 2012," the release said.

The charge sheet was filed on June 28, 2013, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

cbi courtbribery casenational archives of indiasatdhari lal sahurigorous imprisonment

More From Rediff

China's Skills Push: Why India Must Act!

China's Skills Push: Why India Must Act!
'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'

'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'
What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

Related Stories

Former Income Tax Officer Sentenced to Jail in 19-Year-Old Bribery Case

Former Income Tax Officer Sentenced to Jail in 19-Year-Old Bribery Case

Web Stories

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features
Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India