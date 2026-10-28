Former National Archives Archivist Gets Three Years For Bribery

A former archivist from the National Archives of India has been sentenced to three years' rigorous imprisonment by a CBI court in Ahmedabad for a 14-year-old bribery offence, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption in public service.

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Key Points A CBI court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday sentenced a former National Archives of India archivist.

Satdhari Lal Sahu received three years' rigorous imprisonment in a 14-year-old bribery case.

Sahu was caught red-handed accepting Rs 15,000 to furnish copies of old land records.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused.

A CBI court here on Wednesday sentenced a former archivist with the National Archives of India (NAI) to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a 14-year-old bribery case.

Details Of The Bribery Case

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Satdhari Lal Sahu, the accused, who worked at NAI in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

Sahu was accused of demanding Rs 15,000 from the complainant to furnish copies of the Old CRO Record of Survey of Rajkot and a file of Old British Land Records.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant. Sahu was arrested on December 26, 2012," the release said.

The charge sheet was filed on June 28, 2013, it added.