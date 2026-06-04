Tollygunge Extortion Racket: Former Minister's Brother Arrested

Swarup Biswas, brother of former West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas, has been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly running an extortion racket targeting the Tollygunge film and television industry, sparking public outrage and a police investigation.

Key Points Swarup Biswas, brother of former West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas, was arrested for an alleged extortion racket in the Tollygunge film industry.

The arrest followed a complaint from a makeup artist who claimed she was asked for money for work and threatened.

Police are investigating multiple allegations of extortion and criminal intimidation against Biswas, including charges under the Arms Act.

Public protests erupted outside the New Alipore police station, with demonstrators demanding strict action against Biswas for alleged undue influence.

Former West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas's brother, Swarup Biswas, was arrested on Thursday night in connection with an alleged extortion racket operating in the Tollygunge film and television industry, police said. Swarup Biswas was arrested by officers of New Alipore police station following a complaint by a makeup artist from the city's Regent Park area, they said.

Extortion Allegations Surface in Tollygunge

According to the complaint, the woman had allegedly been out of work for nearly two years and was asked to pay money when she approached for employment opportunities. She also alleged that she was threatened after failing to meet the demand, the officer said. "We received a written complaint from the victim alleging extortion and criminal intimidation. Based on the allegations and the preliminary inquiry, Swarup Biswas was arrested on Thursday. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

Allegations have surfaced that Biswas extorted money from technicians and other workers associated with Tollygunge studios by using threats and promises of work, he said. A case has also been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the police officer said. "Several allegations involving the collection of money from industry workers have come to light. We are examining all aspects of the case and verifying the claims made by complainants," he said.

Public Outcry and Ongoing Investigation

The arrest triggered protests outside New Alipore police station, where a large number of people gathered and raised slogans against Biswas. Some protesters alleged that he had exercised undue influence in the film and television industry for years and extorted money from artists, technicians and other workers by promising jobs. As police escorted Biswas out of the police station for further legal procedures, demonstrators shouted slogans and demanded strict action against him.

Following his arrest, Biswas was taken for a mandatory medical examination before being shifted to Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, the officer said.