Kerala Ex-DGP Convicted For Disproportionate Assets

Former Kerala Director General of Police Tomin J Thachankary has been found guilty by a Kottayam Vigilance Court for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known income, highlighting a significant legal outcome under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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Key Points Former Kerala DGP Tomin J Thachankary found guilty of amassing disproportionate wealth.

Kottayam Vigilance Court convicted Thachankary under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court will announce the sentence later, with the prosecution opposing leniency.

Investigation revealed Thachankary acquired assets 135.80% in excess of his income between 2003-2007.

The case involved 95 prosecution witnesses and 269 documents during the trial.

A court here on Thursday found former state DGP Tomin J Thachankary guilty in a case related to amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. Kottayam Vigilance Court judge K V Rajaneesh found Thachankary guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court will pronounce the sentence in the case later in the day.

Details Of The Corruption Case

During the final hearing, Thachankary requested that the court consider his health condition while pronouncing the sentence. The prosecution, however, submitted that no leniency should be shown considering the post he had held.

As many as 95 prosecution witnesses and 269 documents were examined during the trial, while 23 defence witnesses were examined and 55 defence documents were marked. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Cell, Ernakulam, had registered the case against Thachankary for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. According to the prosecution, the VACB investigation found expenditure amounting to Rs 64.70 lakh for which Thachankary could not account for corresponding sources of income. The investigation team found that he had allegedly acquired assets 135.80 per cent in excess of his known sources of income during the period between 2003 and 2007. Vigilance Public Prosecutor Adv K K Sreekanth appeared for the prosecution in the case.