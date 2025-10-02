Former Kerala police chief Jacob Thomas joins RSS as 'pracharak'

Former Kerala police chief Jacob Thomas has joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right wing volunteer organisation, as full time pracharak.

IMAGE: Former Kerala police chief Jacob Thomas after joining RSS at a function in Kochi, Kerala, October 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

On the occasion of Mahanavami, on October 1, Thomas took part in an event of the organisation at Pallikkara in Kochi dressed in the traditional RSS uniform.

Speaking at the event, the former DGP said the RSS' aim is to create individuals with cultural strength.

"With more such individuals among us, the society will become stronger and it will lead to the strengthening of the nation. So, RSS intends to build a strong nation through individuals," he said.

He also said that RSS has no caste, religion, language, or regional factionalism.

Thomas, who is also a former Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Kerala, had joined the BJP in 2021 and according to reports, had recently announced his decision to join the right-wing organisation.

Last year, former DGP R Sreelekha, the first woman IPS officer in the Kerala cadre, had joined the BJP.

Besides them, former DGP T P Senkumar has also aligned himself with the Sangh Parivar.