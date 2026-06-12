HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Former Kerala CM's daughter seeks more time, ED summons her on June 17

Former Kerala CM's daughter seeks more time, ED summons her on June 17

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 14:46 IST

x

The Enforcement Directorate has re-summoned Veena T, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for questioning on June 17 regarding a significant money laundering investigation linked to alleged illicit payments between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and her IT firm, Exalogic Solutions.

Enforcement Directorate

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Veena T, daughter of former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, for questioning on June 17.
  • The probe concerns alleged money laundering involving payments from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to Veena's IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited.
  • Allegations include CMRL making payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic without receiving any services in return.
  • An associated company, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited (EICPL), reportedly extended loans to Exalogic despite repayment issues.
  • The case is registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a complaint by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing a money laundering case involving minerals company CMRL, has issued a fresh summons to Veena T, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, directing her to appear for questioning on June 17, sources said on Friday.

The ED had earlier asked Veena to appear before its Kochi unit on Friday. However, following an email from Veena seeking more time citing health issues, the agency issued a fresh summons, sources said.

 

Details of the Money Laundering Probe

The ED has asked Veena to appear at its Kochi office at 10 am on June 17, along with relevant documents related to transactions involving her IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited.

The probe pertains to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic without receiving any services in return.

According to the ED, another company, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited (EICPL), operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, had extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite the company allegedly failing to make timely repayments.

The agency has alleged that Veena and the management of CMRL, led by Kartha, generated "proceeds of crime" through these transactions.

The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) before a court in Ernakulam in April 2025.

The SFIO is the investigation arm of the ministry of corporate affairs.

CMRL came under the scanner of central agencies following an income tax department raid in January 2019, which allegedly detected financial irregularities, including certain expenses suspected to be fictitious and amounting to around Rs 130 crore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter for questioning
ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter for questioning
CMRL challenges ED probe linked to Veena Vijayan's firm
CMRL challenges ED probe linked to Veena Vijayan's firm
Kerala HC Hears CMRL Appeal Against ED Probe
Kerala HC Hears CMRL Appeal Against ED Probe
Enforcement Directorate Raids Homes Linked To Pinarayi Vijayan
Enforcement Directorate Raids Homes Linked To Pinarayi Vijayan
ED files PMLA case against Kerala CM's daughter
ED files PMLA case against Kerala CM's daughter

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Bhalesa Turns White After Fresh Snowfall1:14

Bhalesa Turns White After Fresh Snowfall

Arjun Bijlani Arrives with Wife at Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday Bash1:05

Arjun Bijlani Arrives with Wife at Tejasswi Prakash's...

Bharti Singh Adds Sparkle to Tejasswi's Birthday Bash1:15

Bharti Singh Adds Sparkle to Tejasswi's Birthday Bash

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO