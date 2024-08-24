News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Former judge of Bangladesh SC held near India border

Former judge of Bangladesh SC held near India border

By Anisur Rahman
August 24, 2024 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A retired judge of Bangladesh's Supreme Court was detained from the northeastern frontier with India in Sylhet while he was allegedly attempting to flee the country, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said late on Friday.

IMAGE: BSF personnel keep vigil at the India-Bangladesh Border check post in South Dinajpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The report came hours after the arrest of Awami League leader ASM Firoz from his residence.

The BGB headquarters, in an SMS, informed reporters that they have detained former apex appellate division judge of the Supreme Court Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik as he was trying to cross over to India through Sylhet's Kanaighat border.

Newspaper Prothom Alo said Manik was kept at a BGB outpost till midnight citing the camp's in-charge.

 

Bangladesh descended into chaos after ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's government collapsed and she fled to India on August 5 amid violent protests over quota for government jobs, while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

Before that, anti-government protests had killed more than 500 people since mid-July. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8.

Since August 5, a number of leaders of the deposed regime, including senior ministers, have been arrested -- many of them on murder charges.

The Bangladesh Army has earlier said that several hundred leaders of Hasina's Awami League and others have been sheltered in cantonments as their lives were at risk.

Former law minister Anisul Huq and the ex-premier's private sector affairs adviser Salman F Rahman were the first to be arrested from Dhaka's main river port Sadarghat terminal area as they were allegedly trying to leave Dhaka on a boat.

A number of members of Hasina's cabinet, including former foreign minister Hassan Mahmud and former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, several lawmakers and leaders of Awami League and its allies, including pro-left Workers Party chairman Rashed Khan Menon, and a number of recently sacked military and civil officials have been arrested.

This included sacked major general Ziaul Hassan, who was serving as the head of the government's telecommunications system, and Chittagong Port Authority chairman rear admiral Mohammad Sohail, who once was the spokesman of the elite anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion.

A TV journalist couple Farzana Rupa and her husband Shakil Ahmed have also been arrested.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Anisur Rahman
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
A Small Line Of People Crossed Into India
A Small Line Of People Crossed Into India
People Flee Bangladesh In Panic
People Flee Bangladesh In Panic
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
Explained: The Boom In 2024 Right Issues
Explained: The Boom In 2024 Right Issues
'No question of bringing in an investor right now'
'No question of bringing in an investor right now'
Prime accused in Assam rape jumps into pond, dies
Prime accused in Assam rape jumps into pond, dies
CBI to probe financial irregularities at WB hospital
CBI to probe financial irregularities at WB hospital

More like this

New govt at the helm, Bangladeshis hope for normalcy

New govt at the helm, Bangladeshis hope for normalcy

BSF thwarts infiltration bid by thousands of B'deshis

BSF thwarts infiltration bid by thousands of B'deshis

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances