Former Associate Of Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Attacked In Beed

A former associate of prominent Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange was allegedly assaulted in Beed, Maharashtra, sparking concerns over dissent within the movement as police investigate the incident.

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Key Points Amol Khune, a former associate of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, was assaulted on Sunday afternoon in Pali village, Beed.

Khune sustained injuries on both arms after being attacked by a mob with sticks and rods near Nagnath temple.

He alleged the attack was a retaliation for speaking against Jarange and to stop him from attending a Dussehra rally.

Police have detained three suspects and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

A former associate of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange sustained injuries after being assaulted allegedly by a group of youths in Pali village in Maharashtra's Beed district, a police official said on Monday.

Amol Khune sustained injuries on both arms in the attack that took place on Sunday afternoon when he had gone to Nagnath temple, he added.

Attack Details And Allegations

The mob that allegedly attacked him with sticks and rods was carrying a 'jyot' from Tuljapur, the official said, adding that he has been admitted to Beed district hospital.

Khune alleged he was attacked for speaking against Jarange, adding that he would continue to "expose" the "misdeeds" of the quota activist.

Khune claimed the attack was also intended to prevent him from attending the Dussehra rally in Narayangad.

"Three suspects have been detained. CCTV is being checked as part of the probe," Beed rural police station assistant inspector Balraje Darade said.