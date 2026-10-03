Former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh to lead Punjab Congress

Amidst internal party dynamics and upcoming state elections, the Congress has appointed former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, succeeding Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

IMAGE: Former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh has been appointed as the new president of the Congress in Punjab. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh has been appointed the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

He replaces Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who resigned voluntarily amidst internal party dynamics and infighting.

The leadership change occurs ahead of crucial assembly elections in Punjab, aiming to strengthen the party's organisation.

Sachin Pilot, the new AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, played a role in the transition and congratulated Singh.

Pargat Singh brings a background as a former Olympian and MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment to his new political role.

The Congress on Friday appointed former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigned from the post.

Warring had earlier in the day met party leader Rahul Gandhi and formally submitted his resignation. He called his departure a victory for former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Warring said he learnt that recently appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Sachin Pilot, may have been behind his ouster; however, he voluntarily relinquished his charge.

Leadership Transition In Punjab Congress

The replacement became necessary as infighting gripped the state unit ahead of elections, with a section of the state leadership, including Channi, not happy with Warring continuing as state unit chief. He has been occupying the post since 2022.

The appointment came days after the party leadership replaced its AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel with Pilot ahead of assembly polls due in the state early next year.

Pargat Singh is a former Indian hockey captain who led the team in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.

He made his political entry with the Shiromani Akali Dal, but later switched to the Congress. He became an MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment in 2017.

Warring's Resignation And Pilot's Role

"The Congress President has appointed Shri Pargat Singh as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary Organisation K C Venugopal said.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The Working Presidents and Chairpersons & Co-Chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab to continue as earlier," he said.

Earlier, Warring, after meeting Rahul Gandhi, said, "Nobody asked me to resign. I realised for some time what the situation was and when I felt the situation had come to such a pass, I voluntarily gave my resignation and changed my social media handles to 'former PCC president'."

"Maybe Sachin Pilot felt that it was not appropriate for me to continue as PCC president. Channi Sahib has won," he added.

Pargat Singh's Background And Future Outlook

Soon after the new appointment, Pilot congratulated Pargat Singh and hoped the Congress will deliver a good performance in upcoming assembly polls under his charge.

"I hope that under your leadership, the party will deliver an outstanding performance in the upcoming assembly elections. You will carry forward the vision of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji to the people with complete dedication and loyalty," Pilot said on X.

"Punjab is yearning for change, and at this juncture, the Congress party must strengthen its organisation further while firmly raising issues that resonate with the public," he said.

Pilot also thanked Warring for his "tireless hard work and invaluable contributions" toward strengthening the Congress during his tenure.

Congratulating Pargat Singh, Warring said, "Congratulations to Sardar Pargat Singh ji for being appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. My best wishes."

Sukhjinder Randhawa also congratulated Pargat Singh and said, "I am confident that under your experience and leadership, Punjab Congress will take forward the unity, harmony, and the voice of the people's rights with even greater strength".