Former ED officer quits Amritpal Singh's party within 5 days

Former Enforcement Directorate deputy director Niranjan Singh has abruptly resigned from Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, citing fundamental 'non-negotiable' differences just five days after joining to combat Punjab's drug menace and corruption.

IMAGE: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former ED Deputy Director Niranjan Singh resigned from Akali Dal Waris Punjab De after only five days.

Singh cited "non-negotiable" differences and the need for public figures to adhere to the Constitution of India.

He had initially joined the party to address critical issues like drug menace, corruption, and gangster activities in Punjab.

The party is led by Amritpal Singh, who is currently incarcerated in Assam.

Singh has a history of investigating high-profile drug cases, including the multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug racket case.

Just five days after joining the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, former Enforcement Directorate deputy director Niranjan Singh resigned from the Amritpal Singh-led party on Sunday, citing differences on various issues.

Singh joined the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De on September 23 in the presence of party leaders Manpreet Singh Ayali and Tarsem Singh.

Reasons For Resignation

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Singh announced his decision to disassociate from the party.

'I had given my support to the Akali Dal, Waris Punjab De, on the issues of drug menace in Punjab, high corruption, gangsters, extortion and involvement of police personnel in drug trafficking, but there are differences on some issues which are non-negotiable. The conduct of persons in public life has to be within the Constitution of India. I wish them well,' Singh said in his post.

He did not elaborate on the specific issues that led to his resignation.

Singh's Background And Party Context

Upon joining the party, the former ED officer had expressed concern about the 'worsening' situation in Punjab, particularly regarding drug problems and corruption.

Singh, who retired in May 2021, has investigated several high-profile drug cases, including the multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug racket case. He questioned senior politicians, including former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Sarwan Singh Phillaur, in connection with the case, which he probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Following this, Singh was transferred from Jalandhar to Kolkata, though the Punjab and Haryana high court later revoked this transfer.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De is led by Khadoor Sahib, MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently incarcerated in Assam in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

Punjab is set to go to polls early next year.