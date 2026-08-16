Former deputy speaker of Bengal found hanging at Trinamool office

Police have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of Asish Banerjee, former deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly and a prominent TMC leader, who was found hanging in a party office with a purported suicide note.

IMAGE: Former West Bengal assembly deputy speaker Asish Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former West Bengal Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee was found dead, hanging in a TMC party office in Birbhum.

A purported suicide note, recovered from the scene, allegedly states no one was responsible for his death and expresses regret over entering politics.

Banerjee, a veteran TMC leader, had served as deputy speaker and minister, representing Rampurhat from 2001 to 2026.

The note reportedly denied involvement in corruption and mentioned his inability to protest "wrongdoings" within the party.

Police are examining the note and other circumstances to ascertain the exact cause and reasons behind his death.

Former deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, Asish Banerjee, was found hanging at a Trinamool Congress party office in Birbhum district on Sunday morning, police sources said.

A purported suicide note was also recovered from the party office located near his residence in Hattala Para in Rampurhat, they said.

Details of the Purported Suicide Note

In the purported note, which has gone viral on social media, Banerjee is learnt to have said that no one was responsible for his death and expressed regret over entering politics. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The exact circumstances leading to his death are yet to be ascertained, and police are examining the contents of the purported suicide note and other circumstances surrounding the incident, the sources said.

Banerjee's Political Career and Allegations

Banerjee, a veteran TMC leader, had represented Rampurhat in the state assembly continuously from 2001 till 2026.

He had served as the deputy speaker of the assembly and held ministerial portfolios, including school education and agriculture, in the Mamata Banerjee government.

According to the purported one-page note, Banerjee claimed that he had never been involved in corruption and had never taken money in exchange for any work.

He also wrote that although he could not always accept 'wrongdoings' within the party, he had been unable to protest against them.

The note also reportedly contained a reference to the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA), with Banerjee claiming that he had no role in its tender-related decisions, cheque issuance, plan approvals or no-objection certificates.

He alleged that attempts had been made to 'malign' and humiliate him, and said he felt that entering politics had been a mistake.

Personal Reflections and Political Context

Banerjee, who had been associated with politics since his student days and had also worked as a teacher, advised members of his family not to enter politics and recalled the affection he had received from his students.

Banerjee had contested the 2026 assembly elections from Rampurhat on a TMC ticket but lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhruva Saha by more than 24,000 votes.

After his electoral defeat, Banerjee was not seen to be particularly active in politics, party sources said.

His political career also placed him at the centre of several significant developments in Birbhum, where he was a prominent TMC leader during the tenure of party strongman Anubrata Mondal as district president.

Banerjee's death comes months after the TMC lost power in West Bengal following its 15-year rule, with the BJP forming the government after the 2026 assembly polls.

The change in political fortunes has also seen several former TMC leaders and legislators face corruption-related investigations and arrests.

Police are investigating whether Banerjee died by suicide and, if so, what prompted him to take the extreme step.

The post-mortem report and the contents of the purported note are expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding his death.