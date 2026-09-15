Former deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Alla Nani dies at 56

Andhra Pradesh's former deputy chief minister A Kali Krishna Srinivas, popularly known as Alla Nani, passed away at 56 due to a heart attack, prompting condolences from top political figures.

IMAGE: A Kali Krishna Srinivas. Photograph: Courtesy, AllaNaniYsrcp/X

Key Points Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani passed away at 56 due to a heart attack.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed deep condolences.

Alla Nani previously served as Deputy CM and health minister in the YSRCP government.

He recently joined the TDP after losing the 2024 Assembly elections.

Srinivas was known for his amicable nature and staying away from controversies.

Former Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister A Kali Krishna Srinivas, popularly known as Alla Nani, died on Tuesday due to a heart attack, and TDP leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death.

Srinivas was 56.

Political Tributes Pour In

"The sudden demise of Alla Nani Garu (Kali Krishna Srinivas), former Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh state, has deeply shocked me. It is heartbreaking that he passed away due to a heart attack at the young age of 56," CM Naidu said in a post on 'X'. "I express my profound condolences to his family. I pray to God that his soul attains eternal peace," he added.

TDP working president and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, in a post on 'X', said, "The news of the death of TDP leader and former minister Aalla Nani due to a heart attack has caused profound shock. Paying my respects to the memory of Nani Garu."

Lokesh said that Srinivas had stayed away from controversies and interacted amicably with everyone.

"I convey my deepest condolences to his family members," he said.

Srinivas worked as Deputy CM and health minister under the previous YSRCP government.

In the 2024 assembly election, Srinvas lost to the TDP's B Radha Krishnayya in Eluru assembly segment.

Later, he quit the YSRCP to join the TDP.